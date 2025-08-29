F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

The second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix was as stop-start as expected, but not because of the weather forecast.

A few drops of rain landed on the track early, but nothing like enough to impact handling or require intermediate tyres. However, Lance Stroll managed to demolish his Aston Martin at Turn 3 anyway, bringing out a red flag which paused the session for just over ten minutes.

Isack Hadjar brought out a virtual safety car after the restart, failing to complete a single lap before being told by his team to pull his car over and stop. When things got running at speed again, Lewis Hamilton executed a 360º pirouette before Alex Albon outbraked himself and dinked his front wing into the tyre barrier before getting beached in the gravel to trigger a second red flag period.

That spin aside, Hamilton did look significantly more dialled in than in the early session, finishing with the sixth fastest lap time after only being able to go 15th in FP1.

It was his fellow veteran Fernando Alonso who turned heads though, going second fastest to split the McLaren pair of Piastri and Norris – three tenths of a second faster than any car not decked out in a lurid orange paint scheme.

F1 FP2 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

While all the running is done for Friday, FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 30 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

