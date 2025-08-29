F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 finally returns after the summer break for round 15 and the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
The 2025 iteration of the Dutch GP will be the penultimate year F1 races in the Netherlands, with Zandvoort choosing not to extend their deal beyond 2026.
Max Verstappen will be supported by a home crowd clad in orange, as he tries to salvage what has been a miserable season with Red Bull.
The champion has been largely outpaced by both McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in 2025, with the Australian possessing a nine point advantage over the Brit heading into the Dutch GP.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will be praying that the second half of the season with Ferrari materialises better than the first half, as he looks towards building a competitive car for 2026 with the Scuderia.
Here is how you can watch the 2025 Dutch GP from wherever you are and for free in select locations!
F1 Practice times - Dutch Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, August 29, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 4pm in Zandvoort.
On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Dutch GP gets underway at 11:30am (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, August 29 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30am Friday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Friday
Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, August 29 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|4:00pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|3:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|10:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|9:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|7:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|10:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00pm Friday
Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, August 30 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|11:30am Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|10:30am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|4:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|2:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|7:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|3:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11:30am Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|6:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|5:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|1:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday, Saturday's practice, qualifying and Sunday's grand prix for free!
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed
READ MORE: Cadillac confirm driver lineup as axed F1 stars return
READ MORE: Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
