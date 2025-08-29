F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 finally returns after the summer break for round 15 and the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The 2025 iteration of the Dutch GP will be the penultimate year F1 races in the Netherlands, with Zandvoort choosing not to extend their deal beyond 2026.

Max Verstappen will be supported by a home crowd clad in orange, as he tries to salvage what has been a miserable season with Red Bull.

The champion has been largely outpaced by both McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in 2025, with the Australian possessing a nine point advantage over the Brit heading into the Dutch GP.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will be praying that the second half of the season with Ferrari materialises better than the first half, as he looks towards building a competitive car for 2026 with the Scuderia.

Here is how you can watch the 2025 Dutch GP from wherever you are and for free in select locations!

F1 Practice times - Dutch Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, August 29, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 4pm in Zandvoort.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Dutch GP gets underway at 11:30am (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, August 29 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30am Friday United States (EDT) 6:30am Friday United States (CDT) 5:30am Friday United States (PDT) 3:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 8:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 6:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 8:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Friday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 1:30pm Friday China (CST) 6:30pm Friday India (IST) 4:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 1:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2:30pm Friday

Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, August 29 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 4:00pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 3:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 10:00am Friday United States (CDT) 9:00am Friday United States (PDT) 7:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 12:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 10:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 11:30pm Friday Mexico (CST) 8:00am Friday Japan (JST) 11:00pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 4:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 5:00pm Friday China (CST) 10:00pm Friday India (IST) 7:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 11:00am Friday Singapore (SGT) 10:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 5:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6:00pm Friday

Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, August 30 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 11:30am Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 10:30am Saturday United States (EDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 4:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 2:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 7:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 5:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 7:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 3:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 6:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 11:30am Saturday Egypt (EEST) 12:30pm Saturday China (CST) 5:30pm Saturday India (IST) 3:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 6:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 5:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 12:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 1:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday, Saturday's practice, qualifying and Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

