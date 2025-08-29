close global

﻿
Max Verstappen in front of the Dutch flag

F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sheona Mountford
F1 finally returns after the summer break for round 15 and the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The 2025 iteration of the Dutch GP will be the penultimate year F1 races in the Netherlands, with Zandvoort choosing not to extend their deal beyond 2026.

Max Verstappen will be supported by a home crowd clad in orange, as he tries to salvage what has been a miserable season with Red Bull.

The champion has been largely outpaced by both McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in 2025, with the Australian possessing a nine point advantage over the Brit heading into the Dutch GP.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will be praying that the second half of the season with Ferrari materialises better than the first half, as he looks towards building a competitive car for 2026 with the Scuderia.

Here is how you can watch the 2025 Dutch GP from wherever you are and for free in select locations!

F1 Practice times - Dutch Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, August 29, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 4pm in Zandvoort.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Dutch GP gets underway at 11:30am (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, August 29 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30am Friday
United States (EDT)6:30am Friday
United States (CDT)5:30am Friday
United States (PDT)3:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Friday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Friday
China (CST)6:30pm Friday
India (IST)4:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Friday

FP2 - Friday, August 29 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4:00pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)3:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)10:00am Friday
United States (CDT)9:00am Friday
United States (PDT)7:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)12:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)10:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST)8:00am Friday
Japan (JST)11:00pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)4:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)5:00pm Friday
China (CST)10:00pm Friday
India (IST)7:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)11:00am Friday
Singapore (SGT)10:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)5:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00pm Friday

FP3 - Saturday, August 30 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)11:30am Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)10:30am Saturday
United States (EDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)4:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)2:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)7:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)5:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)7:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)3:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)6:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)11:30am Saturday
Egypt (EEST)12:30pm Saturday
China (CST)5:30pm Saturday
India (IST)3:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)6:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)5:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)12:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)1:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday, Saturday's practice, qualifying and Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed

READ MORE: Cadillac confirm driver lineup as axed F1 stars return

READ MORE: Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

F1 Standings

