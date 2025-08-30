F1 Results Today: Late CHAOS as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Dutch GP
Lewis Hamilton once again suffered with Ferrari at the Dutch Grand Prix after the F1 champion finished FP3 slower than a Sauber.
The Brit could only manage a time good enough for P14, while his team-mate Charles Leclerc was sixth fastest.
Fernando Alonso and George Russell had a tense moment towards the end of the session, where the Spaniard had to take evasive action when the Mercedes suddenly swung right, planning to head into the pits.
The incident was noted by race control and will be investigated after the session.
Traffic at the end of the session prevented Kimi Antonelli from bettering his time, and chaos ensued in the pits with several drivers nearly coming together.
McLaren once again dominated and Lando Norris emerged ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with small errors costing the Aussie during his final runs.
Here are the results from all three practice sessions at the Dutch Grand Prix!
F1 FP3 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:08.972
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.242s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.886s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.941s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.953s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.966s
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.127s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.131s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.194s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.260s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.328s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.377s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.389s
|14
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.401s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.623s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.627s
|17
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.725s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.829s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.991s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.082s
F1 FP2 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.890
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.087s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.089s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.384s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.588s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.848s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.905s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.944s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.067s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.190s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.223s
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.295s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.430s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.449s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.471s
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.792s
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.866s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.085s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.232s
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|NO TIME
F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:10.278
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.292s
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.501s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.563s
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.893s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.940s
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.108s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.180s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.231s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.335s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.475s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.494s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.597s
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.673s
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.682s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.848s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.866s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.998s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.286s
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+3.997s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
While all three practice sessions have been completed, qualifying will take place at 3pm local time (CEST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
- 1
F1 Results Today: Late CHAOS as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Dutch GP
- Today 12:52
