close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in front of the Dutch flag

F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in front of the Dutch flag

F1 returns to Zandvoort for round 15 of the 2025 season and the Dutch Grand Prix after a lengthy summer break.

The F1 grid will do battle for pole position in an attempt to topple the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris from the top of the timesheets.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin once again demonstrated impressive pace after their recent comeback, but not everything went smoothly for the Silverstone-based outfit, with Lance Stroll suffering a huge crash on Friday at Zandvoort.

The Canadian reported he was okay after the incident, and was certainly not the only driver to struggle during the opening day at the Dutch GP.

Lewis Hamilton spun on more than one occasion, while Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Kimi Antonelli all made a trip into the gravel on the first day of practice in the Netherlands.

Who will take home the silver (porcelain?) ware at Zandvoort?
Who will take home the silver (porcelain?) ware at Zandvoort?

F1 Qualifying times - Dutch Grand Prix

Qualifying kicks off at the Dutch GP today (Saturday, August 30) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, August 30 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)3pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)2pm Saturday
United States (EDT)9am Saturday
United States (CDT)8am Saturday
United States (PDT)6am Saturday
Australia (AEST)11pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)9pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)10:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)7am Saturday
Japan (JST)10pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)3pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)4pm Saturday
China (CST)9pm Saturday
India (IST)6:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)10am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)9pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)4pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5pm Saturday

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday, Saturday's practice, qualifying and Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen gives up Red Bull fight as FIA confirm Dutch GP punishment

READ MORE: Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

READ MORE: Lance Stroll DESTROYS Aston Martin in crash at Dutch GP

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

Related

F1 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Late CHAOS as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Dutch GP
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Late CHAOS as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Dutch GP

  • 5 minutes ago
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Zandvoort as teams braced for chaotic conditions
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Zandvoort as teams braced for chaotic conditions

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton relationship issues at centre of Ferrari woes
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton relationship issues at centre of Ferrari woes

  • 1 hour ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix FREE
Dutch Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 3 hours ago
Why is Martin Brundle absent from F1 Dutch Grand Prix?
Martin Brundle

Why is Martin Brundle absent from F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

  • Today 08:12
More news

Most read

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder

  • 10 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
15.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • Yesterday 08:27
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
15.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x