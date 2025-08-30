F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Zandvoort for round 15 of the 2025 season and the Dutch Grand Prix after a lengthy summer break.

The F1 grid will do battle for pole position in an attempt to topple the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris from the top of the timesheets.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin once again demonstrated impressive pace after their recent comeback, but not everything went smoothly for the Silverstone-based outfit, with Lance Stroll suffering a huge crash on Friday at Zandvoort.

The Canadian reported he was okay after the incident, and was certainly not the only driver to struggle during the opening day at the Dutch GP.

Lewis Hamilton spun on more than one occasion, while Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Kimi Antonelli all made a trip into the gravel on the first day of practice in the Netherlands.

Who will take home the silver (porcelain?) ware at Zandvoort?

F1 Qualifying times - Dutch Grand Prix

Qualifying kicks off at the Dutch GP today (Saturday, August 30) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, August 30 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 2pm Saturday United States (EDT) 9am Saturday United States (CDT) 8am Saturday United States (PDT) 6am Saturday Australia (AEST) 11pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 9pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 10:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 7am Saturday Japan (JST) 10pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 3pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 9pm Saturday India (IST) 6:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 10am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 9pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 4pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5pm Saturday

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday, Saturday's practice, qualifying and Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

