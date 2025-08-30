F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 returns to Zandvoort for round 15 of the 2025 season and the Dutch Grand Prix after a lengthy summer break.
The F1 grid will do battle for pole position in an attempt to topple the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris from the top of the timesheets.
Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin once again demonstrated impressive pace after their recent comeback, but not everything went smoothly for the Silverstone-based outfit, with Lance Stroll suffering a huge crash on Friday at Zandvoort.
The Canadian reported he was okay after the incident, and was certainly not the only driver to struggle during the opening day at the Dutch GP.
Lewis Hamilton spun on more than one occasion, while Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Kimi Antonelli all made a trip into the gravel on the first day of practice in the Netherlands.
F1 Qualifying times - Dutch Grand Prix
Qualifying kicks off at the Dutch GP today (Saturday, August 30) at 3pm local time (CEST).
Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, August 30 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|9am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|8am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|6am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|11pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|9pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|7am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|10pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|9pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5pm Saturday
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday, Saturday's practice, qualifying and Sunday's grand prix for free!
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
