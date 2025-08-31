Lewis Hamilton has been placed under investigation after the FIA confirmed a bizarre rule breach for the F1 champion at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star will be investigated after the race for a yellow flag infringement at the pit lane entrance.

Hamilton did not lift under the yellow flag conditions on his laps to the grid, but will put the investigation to one side as he tries to fight from P7 during the opening stages of the race.

However, Hamilton was unable to progress and remained stuck behind George Russell as the rain threatened to fall.

The Dutch GP only worsened for the champion, falling foul to slippery conditions and losing his Ferrari with a crash into the barriers, where he prompted a safety car and was ruled out of the race.

Will Hamilton receive a penalty at Dutch GP?

While each decision is at the stewards' discretion during a given race weekend, Hamilton is unlikely to incur a hefty punishment with either a warning or a reprimand on the cards for the champion.

Hamilton and Ferrari endured a mediocre qualifying at Zandvoort, where the Brit and Charles Leclerc were never comfortable in the top 10, but luckily both made it through to Q3.

For the first quarter of the Dutch GP, Charles Leclerc struggled to get past the Racing Bulls' of Isack Hadjar in P4, with the Ferrari clearly struggling at Zandvoort.

In the hunt for Hadjar, Leclerc was told to lift and coast by his Ferrari engineer to keep his engine cool after following his rival for the opening 17 laps.

