EARLY REPORT: Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen stunned McLaren and the Orange Army after a stunning start to the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star made a lunge around the outside of Lando Norris to take P2 on the first lap of Sunday's race at Zandvoort, with the Brit losing out to Verstappen for the second year in a row at the Dutchman's home track.

After lining up on the grid for Sunday's main event in P3, Verstappen did well to get ahead of Norris, continuing to chase down championship leader Oscar Piastri, who held on to P1.

Elsewhere on the track, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton got off on the wrong foot in Zandvoort as the FIA announced the Ferrari star was going to be investigated after the race for a yellow flag infringement at the entrance of the pit lane.

The 40-year-old turned his attention to the track for lights out and managed to keep hold of his P7 starting position, with team-mate Charles Leclerc battling his way past the Mercedes of George Russell for P5 on the opening lap.

The top three drivers at the Dutch GP battled it out for P1 at Zandvoort

Dutch GP off to flying start

After plenty of drama on the first lap, Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar managed to hold on tight to his shocking P4 positionafter finishing Saturday's qualifying as the standout star.

Williams driver Alex Albon also impressed in the early stages of the 15th round of the championship, making up five places on the first lap after starting down in a disappointing P15.

With the fight for the drivers' championship heating up, the Dutch GP is all to play for and Sunday's final result could result in a change of the championship order if Norris is able to beat both Verstappen and Piastri to the top step of the podium.

Only nine points separate drivers' standings leader Piastri from his team-mate Norris, and with the threat of rain growing with every lap at Zandvoort, things are sure to get interesting.

