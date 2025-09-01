F1 star fined for speeding

A star of the 2025 F1 grid has been fined for speeding following the sport's return from the summer break.

Last weekend saw all 20 stars of the sport take to the track at Zandvoort for the 15th round of the championship- the Dutch Grand Prix.

After four weeks away from the campaign, Mercedes F1 driver Kimi Antonelli was dealt a rude awakening upon his return to F1, picking up a fine for speeding after the race.

F1 may be home to those considered to be the 20 fastest drivers on the planet, but that doesn't mean they also don't have to face the consequences for speeding!

Following a dismal race for the 19-year-old, the FIA announced that Antonelli had also picked up a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane on Sunday, despite the fact that the speed had been increased for the race weekend at Zandvoort. – 80.3 km/h

On a regular F1 weekend, the pit-lane speed limit would be set to 60 km/h, but ahead of the Dutch GP, F1's governing body and Pirelli announced that it had been raised to 80 km/h for the duration of this event.

Antonelli fined for speeding after devastating Dutch GP

The FIA had already handed out two punishments to Antonelli for his actions during Sunday's race which saw him take out the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

The 19-year-old attempted to pass Leclerc heading into the banked Turn 3 in Sunday's race, instead ruling the Ferrari out of the race and triggering a safety car.

As a result, the Italian youngster was handed a 10-second time penalty and an additional two penalty points, but his punishments didn't end there.

The FIA found that Antonelli had sped in the pit lane after going 80.3 km/h, with an official verdict declaring: "Car 12 exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 80 km/h for this event by 0.3 km/h."

"Decision: five-second time penalty"

After his penalties were applied, Antonelli finished way down the order in P16, unable to bring home points for Mercedes.

