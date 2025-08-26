The FIA have made the decision to increase the F1 pit-lane speed limit at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

After a short break from the hectic 24-race calendar, the 2025 F1 campaign resumes with the home race of reigning champion Max Verstappen, where multiple changes have been confirmed.

In an announcement ahead of the 15th round of the championship, F1's tyre provider Pirelli revealed the FIA’s decision to increase the pit-lane speed limit from 60 to 80 km/h.

The call made by F1's governing body means the time taken for a pit stop at Zandvoort this weekend will be reduced, and according to simulations provided by the teams, the one-stop has still been deemed the quickest strategy.

Circuit Zandvoort is one of the more narrow racetracks on the F1 calendar and has very few straights, meaning the FIA are likely concerned that it could pose a similar issue to tracks like Monaco and the Hungaroring- which at times can be rather uneventful.

So, in a bid to encourage a two-stop race strategy across the grid, Pirelli have also opted for a softer tyre compound than last year. The teams will have a choice of the C2 (Hard), the C3 (Medium) and the C4 (Soft), whereas in 2024 the available compounds were only C1, C2 and C3.

F1 returns with the Dutch GP this weekend

Can you be fined for speeding in F1?

Despite the increase in the speed limit at Zandvoort's pit-lane this weekend, F1 stars will still need to keep their wits about them both in the pits and out on track.

The FIA can fine drivers for speeding and even for driving unnecessarily slowly in the pit-lane if it is deemed as a dangerous action.

Already in 2025, ex-Alpine star Jack Doohan, Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli and Williams driver Carlos Sainz are just a few who have fallen victim to the FIA's rulebook.

All three drivers had fines handed to their respective F1 teams for speeding in the pit-lane, with Doohan and Sainz picking up a of €1000 (£850) fine, whilst Antonelli was let off with €100 for speeding at the Japanese GP due to only going 0.9kph over the limit.

