F1 star done for SPEEDING ahead of Imola Grand Prix

A Formula 1 driver has been punished for speeding ahead of the Imola Grand Prix, compounding a miserable weekend for the racing star.

The Emilia-Romagna race weekend welcomed Franco Colapinto back to the paddock after he was announced as Jack Doohan’s replacement at Alpine - but the Argentine's return did not go to plan.

Colapinto was investigated by the stewards after FP3 and the FIA later confirmed that he was fined for speeding in the pit lane.

The 21-year-old went through the pit lane at 85.1 km/h, a breach of Article 34.7 of the sporting regulations with the limit set at 80 km/h for the Imola GP.

Instead of handing Colapinto a sporting penalty, Alpine have been fined €600 after the error was investigated by the stewards.

FIA announce Colapinto punishment

A fine for speeding was only the beginning of Colapinto’s woes at the Imola GP however, with qualifying throwing further impediments to his first race weekend in 2025.

The Argentine was once again placed under investigation by the stewards for leaving the garage too early in qualifying, which resulted in a one-place grid drop for Sunday’s grand prix.

Colapinto didn't have a chance to improve his position on the grid further than his initial P15 result having crashed in Q1, causing a red flag and rendering him unable to compete in qualifying any further.

Despite the incident, the 21-year-old set a time fast enough to get into Q2, but was unable to improve on his time with his car destroyed for the next session.

The grid drop means Colapinto will start the Imola Grand Prix P16 during a weekend where his performance was very much under the microscope of Alpine boss Flavio Briatore.

