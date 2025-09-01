Kimi Antonelli was issued three punishments by the FIA at the Dutch Grand Prix after a nightmare weekend for the Mercedes F1 star.

The Italian originally recovered well from his Q2 exit, and was chasing the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc after Mercedes initiated team orders and swapped positions with George Russell.

As Leclerc emerged from the pits, Antonelli was hot on his tail and attempted a bold overtake into the banked Turn 3, only to understeer into the side of the Ferrari.

The collision forced Leclerc to retire, which marked a double DNF for Ferrari after Hamilton's earlier crash, and Antonelli received a slam-dunk 10-second time penalty.

Alongside the 10-second time penalty, Antonelli was also given two penalty points to his licence which takes his total up to four in a 12 month period.

The Italian was later given a third penalty for speeding in the pitlane, and was awarded a further five-seconds.

Antonelli’s Dutch GP horror show

Wolff expects Antonelli to remain at Mercedes

Leclerc did not sound enraged by Antonelli’s error at the Dutch GP, and said to the media: “It’s a mistake from Kimi.

“You've got to be very aggressive on a track like this to overtake…maybe it was a bit too much. He went on to touch my rear left and that was the end of my race. So it's disappointing.”

Speaking after the Dutch GP, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hinted that Antonelli’s contract would be extended into 2026, and said to the BBC: “Is there going to be an announcement in Monza? No.

"But I don't think it's going to be even a big announcement. It's just going to give you the heads up and say we've put a signature on the agreement."

Wolff also referenced Antonelli’s mistake, and dismissed the crash as all part of his learning curve in F1.

“When we gave him the opportunity, it was also saying that we would give him a year of learning, and there would be moments where we'd tear our hair out, and there would be other moments of brilliance. And I think this weekend pretty much sums that up," Wolff said.

"My 100 per cent belief is in him in the long term and that is just part of the learning."

Following his host of penalties, Antonelli finished the Dutch GP in a miserable sixteenth.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty

F1 RESULTS: McLaren disaster hands shock podium to star at Dutch GP

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related