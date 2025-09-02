There was a remarkable sight during the Dutch Grand Prix with still over twenty laps remaining, as many fans were already abandoning the race at Zandvoort.

As often happens in Formula 1, the sting is in the tail, and this time was no different. Lando Norris retired, allowing Max Verstappen to move up to P2 and rookie Isack Hadjar to take his first podium finish for the Racing Bulls.

The race weekend in Zandvoort marked the restart of the season following the summer break. With his victory in the Dutch seaside resort, Oscar Piastri consolidated his lead in the standings: he now stands at 309 points and 34 in front of nearest title rival and team-mate Norris.

The British star could do little about his retirement, as smoke suddenly appeared from his engine. This still caused some commotion at the end of the race, making it quite entertaining... at least for the F1 fans still inside the coast-based track

Fans leave Dutch GP early

Twenty laps before the flag fell, many fans were already heading for the exit. At that point, Norris was still battling for victory against Piastri, and Verstappen was in a distant third place.

GPFans was on the scene and asked the fans why they had already decided to leave. One fan commented: "It's just pointless: two crashes, a safety car, and nothing else happens."

Another fan pointed to the end of the weekend: "I just have to work really early tomorrow." Yet, suddenly, the McLaren driver's retirement happened. Some fans were disappointed that they had already left, while others would have stayed if Verstappen had still won.

Given Verstappen's already limited chances for the weekend due to the limitations of his Red Bull, it's amazing those supporters even bothered to turn up at all.

On a side note, and this aimed at football fans too who are prime culprits for this sort of thing. If you leave a sporting event early due to things not going your way, you are almost guaranteeing that you will miss out seeing a memorable late turnaround, which while rare isn't impossible. Why deny yourself the chance of a moment like that?

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed lifeline as Wolff confirms Mercedes 2026 drivers

READ MORE: Max Verstappen set to change F1 driver number

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: The time an F1 champion was kidnapped at gunpoint

Related