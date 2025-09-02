Verstappen issues perfect response to Hadjar Red Bull promotion

Max Verstappen delivered the perfect response to questions about Isack Hadjar and a promotion to Red Bull for the F1 star.

The French driver stunned audiences by achieving his first F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, earning third after Lando Norris suffered an engine failure and retired.

However, the important work was achieved on Saturday for Hadjar, who placed his Racing Bulls in fourth and managed to keep the likes of George Russell and Charles Leclerc behind him for the entire race.

Hadjar’s achievement has naturally catalysed a conversation about a possible Red Bull promotion, especially as current driver Yuki Tsunoda only finished the Dutch GP in ninth.

Speaking in the top three’s press conference after the Dutch GP, Verstappen was asked about Hadjar potentially becoming his team-mate and provided a perfectly wry response.

“Terrible!” Verstappen responded prompting a pause for laughter, and then went onto confirm, “I'm joking.”

Hadjar also joined in on the bit, and added: “I don't want to be next to Max, I don't like him. That's it.”

Will Hadjar join Red Bull?

Following his maiden F1 podium, Hadjar issued a bold declaration when asked about a Red Bull promotion by Sky Sports, and said: “I’m ready for anything.”

There is the risk that in joining Red Bull, Hadjar could face the same issue as Liam Lawson and Tsunoda at the team, with the sister team arguably an easier car to drive.

However, the car will drastically change in 2026, as the regulation changes take F1 out of the grand effect era and into the new.

While there is no guarantee that Red Bull will master the new rules, the lack of parity between the two cars, as seen in recent years, could be reduced.

Nevertheless, after his first F1 podium, Hadjar has made himself not only an attractive candidate to Laurent Mekies and Helmut Marko, but also various team principals up and down the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed lifeline as champion wants major FIA penalty change

F1 RESULTS: McLaren disaster hands shock podium to star at Dutch GP

READ MORE: Hamilton crashes OUT of Dutch GP

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

Related