F1 returns to iconic venue and smashes 22-year record
F1 returns to iconic venue and smashes 22-year record
Franco Colapinto drove around the streets of Buenos Aires
F1 returned to a location that it hasn't visited since 1998 last weekend, and smashed a 22-year record in the process.
Amid the five-week break from the 2026 season caused by the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, one driver decided to delight his home fans with a street event.
Franco Colapinto is from the Buenos Aires region of Argentina, a city that held intermittent F1 world championship races between 1953-1998.
While the country has not appeared on the F1 calendar since then, Colapinto's popularity since joining the F1 grid in 2024 has displayed quite how much F1 is loved in the South American country, and a street event involving the 22-year-old has now broken records.
Last weekend, Colapinto took to a public road in a legendary Mercedes W196 streamliner, as driven by compatriot and five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, delighting fans with some quick spins and waving of the Argentinian flag.
Colapinto then jumped into a much more modern F1 car, the 2012 Lotus E20 which was rebranded in Alpine colours, the current name of the Enstone outfit and Colapinto's team. The young Argentine completed donuts in that car, which was driven by Kimi Raikkonen during the 2012 season and claimed victory at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Overall, a whopping 600,000 fans were believed to be at the event which mainly took place down the Avenida Libertador, more than the attendance at many grands prix weekends across the season.
This number would also beat a previous record set in 2004, when Jenson Button, David Coulthard, Martin Brundle and Nigel Mansell were joined by Luca Badoer, Juan Pablo Montoya and Toyota's Cristiano da Matta and Zsolt Baumgartner for an event on the streets of London.
While that event was not ticketed and so fan numbers were only estimates, there were believed to be around 500,000 fans for the street event on Regent Street.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed
F1 racers from Argentina
While Fangio is the only Argentinian F1 world champion, there are plenty from the South American country who have left their mark on the sport.
Carlos Reutemann claimed 12 grands prix victories between 1972-1982, finishing second in the 1981 world championship.
Jose Froilan Gonzalez raced in the sport at the same time as Fangio, and himself claimed two grand prix victories.
The only other drivers from Argentina to have claimed grand prix podiums in the sport are Onofre Marimon and Carlos Menditeguy, but Colapinto will be hoping to change that this season with his Alpine team who have been reinvigorated by their new Mercedes power unit partnership.
READ MORE: 'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Ferrari F1 engineer claims team's star driver can match Verstappen and deliver title glory
- Today 11:57
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 return to Argentina sends fans wild
The Christian Horner curse? MotoGP champion crashes after F1 chief's Max Verstappen comparison
New F1 team in talks with Stefano Domenicali to join grid with FIA support
Meet Lewis Hamilton's ultimate superfan and you may know the music star! "I'm totally devoted to him"
Latest News
NASCAR race stopped after massive 26-car crash brings out red flag
- 34 minutes ago
Shocking new Jos Verstappen rally crash footage lays bare scary incident
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed
- 1 hour ago
F1 returns to iconic venue and smashes 22-year record
- 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup
- 3 hours ago
Craziest win celebration ever? NASCAR driver crashes into wall then burns out tyres
- Today 12:59
Most read
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- Yesterday 15:16
Demolition starts at much-loved F1 circuit as £210million rebuild begins
- 7 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april