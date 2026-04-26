Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours hits shock twist after Gianpiero Lambiase arrival
Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours hits shock twist after Gianpiero Lambiase arrival
Gianpiero Lambiase's McLaren signing kickstarted rumours about Andrea Stella's own future and was linked to Ferrari
McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has put to bed once and for all rumours that team principal Andrea Stella will be moving to Ferrari.
Following the announcement that Gianpiero Lambiase would be joining McLaren, rumours suddenly began to swirl about the future of their current team principal Stella.
Having spent 14 years at Ferrari, Stella was linked to a switch to a team principal role back in Italy thanks to his work transforming McLaren into championship winners in recent years.
When McLaren announced Lambiase would be joining the team, their press release immediately dispelled these rumours by confirming the race engineer would become their chief racing officer to assist Stella in his current role.
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Brown ends transfer rumours
Speaking to Sky Sports, Brown also ended any speculation Stella would be moving to Ferrari, by offering a twist to the Lambiase signing tale.
Rather than Lambiase being Brown's decision, it was Stella who decided to hire the Red Bull man.
"I can confirm that's total nonsense. And you know, a team or two stirring... great part of our sport is everyone likes to maybe destabilise teams, but that doesn't work here," Brown explained.
"Andrea is very committed to McLaren. We're very committed to Andrea. Couldn't be happier. And you're going to see him for the McLaren outfit. Zero chance [of him leaving].
"They'll work together. Andrea at the end of the day is the one who hired GP [Gianpiero Lambiase]."
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