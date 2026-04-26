close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Stella, LAmbiase, socials

Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours hits shock twist after Gianpiero Lambiase arrival

Stella, LAmbiase, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours hits shock twist after Gianpiero Lambiase arrival

Gianpiero Lambiase's McLaren signing kickstarted rumours about Andrea Stella's own future and was linked to Ferrari

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has put to bed once and for all rumours that team principal Andrea Stella will be moving to Ferrari.

Following the announcement that Gianpiero Lambiase would be joining McLaren, rumours suddenly began to swirl about the future of their current team principal Stella.

Having spent 14 years at Ferrari, Stella was linked to a switch to a team principal role back in Italy thanks to his work transforming McLaren into championship winners in recent years.

When McLaren announced Lambiase would be joining the team, their press release immediately dispelled these rumours by confirming the race engineer would become their chief racing officer to assist Stella in his current role.

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Brown ends transfer rumours

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brown also ended any speculation Stella would be moving to Ferrari, by offering a twist to the Lambiase signing tale.

Rather than Lambiase being Brown's decision, it was Stella who decided to hire the Red Bull man.

"I can confirm that's total nonsense. And you know, a team or two stirring... great part of our sport is everyone likes to maybe destabilise teams, but that doesn't work here," Brown explained.

"Andrea is very committed to McLaren. We're very committed to Andrea. Couldn't be happier. And you're going to see him for the McLaren outfit. Zero chance [of him leaving].

"They'll work together. Andrea at the end of the day is the one who hired GP [Gianpiero Lambiase]."

READ MORE: 'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview

Related

F1 Ferrari McLaren Zak Brown Gianpiero Lambiase Andrea Stella

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Who is Stefano Domenicali? From tax expert and Ferrari team principal to the fight for the soul of F1

Who is Stefano Domenicali? From tax expert and Ferrari team principal to the fight for the soul of F1

  • Today 12:24
F1 'on a dangerous path' as rivals await major FIA decision

F1 'on a dangerous path' as rivals await major FIA decision

  • Today 11:55
Martin Brundle reveals whether Christian Horner will join Aston Martin

Martin Brundle reveals whether Christian Horner will join Aston Martin

  • 1 hour ago
F1 legend reveals how Michael Schumacher relationship was repaired

F1 legend reveals how Michael Schumacher relationship was repaired

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen and Red Bull comeback on the cards claims F1 boss

Max Verstappen and Red Bull comeback on the cards claims F1 boss

  • Today 08:55
McLaren confirm talks to sign Red Bull F1 star early

McLaren confirm talks to sign Red Bull F1 star early

  • April 24, 2026 19:30

Just in

15:54
Martin Brundle reveals whether Christian Horner will join Aston Martin
15:16
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
13:57
F1 legend reveals how Michael Schumacher relationship was repaired
12:53
'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview
12:24
Who is Stefano Domenicali? From tax expert and Ferrari team principal to the fight for the soul of F1
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview F1 2026

'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview

Today 12:53
The F1 star who refused to drive without the Pope in his car F1 Being a Normal Sport

The F1 star who refused to drive without the Pope in his car

Yesterday 22:42
The F1 driver kidnapped and ransomed for $5million F1 History

The F1 driver kidnapped and ransomed for $5million

Yesterday 21:17
Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock Christian Horner

Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Yesterday 20:44
Ontdek het op Google Play
x