F1 team announce former McLaren star as 2026 driver

Cadillac F1 team have announced a new driver signing ahead of their first season in the sport, with an IndyCar star joining the team.

Colton Herta - who was previously a part of McLaren's driver development programme - is a nine-time IndyCar race winner, and was linked with a full-time seat with Cadillac for much of the past year.

However, the American outfit opted to instead sign experienced F1 racers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas to their team for 2026, with the likes of Herta and Mick Schumacher being snubbed.

Now, the team have completed the signing of Herta as their test and reserve driver for next year, ensuring an American influence on the outfit as they enter F1.

Herta races with the Andretti team in IndyCar, and Mario Andretti is on the board of directors at Cadillac F1.

In an official announcement, 25-year-old Herta said: "I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a test driver. This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time.

"To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up. My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal.

"For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team."

Who is Colton Herta?

Herta is the son of IndyCar and ChampCar driver Bryan Herta, and has been racing in IndyCar himself since 2018, and full-time since 2019.

He started his journey in European racing series back in 2015, and actually has previous of driving in F1.

Back in 2022, Herta tested McLaren's 2021 car as part of the testing of previous cars (TPC) programme, racing around the Portimao circuit in Portugal.

Herta was a member of McLaren's driver development programme, but further tests have not materialised. In 2026, however, he will be working on the simulator for Cadillac, and will also likely be given some track time as he edges closer to a full-time F1 seat.

In an official statement, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon said: "We are delighted to welcome Colton Herta as a Test Driver. Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years.

"His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.

"Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team, but for American motorsport as a whole.

"Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage."

