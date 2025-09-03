Marko reveals deadline for Red Bull driver decision
Marko reveals deadline for Red Bull driver decision
Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed when a decision will be made on the team's second driver for 2026.
Isack Hadjar’s podium at the Dutch Grand Prix has only heightened speculation that he will drive for Red Bull alongside Verstappen in 2026, especially due to current driver Yuki Tsunoda’s miserable season.
While Hadjar stood alongside Verstappen on the podium at Zandvoort, Tsunoda was all the way down in a disappointing ninth, and faced with the irony that this was his best finish since the Bahrain GP back in April.
Speaking to oe24, Marko was asked whether Hadjar was ready for the promotion to Red Bull next season, to which the 82-year-old provided the date they will reach a decision.
"Let's see. We have until October to make that decision," he said.
Will Hadjar compete for Red Bull?
Hadjar’s performance at the Dutch GP was a display of maturity for the young driver, who had the pace to qualify fourth and hold onto the position for the entirety of Sunday's race.
The French driver fended off the likes of George Russell and Charles Leclerc without making any rookie errors, while also possessing the patience to not chase after Verstappen for a podium finish.
Ultimately, Lando Norris’ engine failure gifted him his first F1 podium, but the achievement only highlighted a mindset and ability that had gone under the radar for the majority of the 2025 season.
The ability to perform free from scrutiny has been a blessing for Hadjar, alleviating the pressure his rookie counterparts, such as Kimi Antonelli, have been subjected to at bigger teams.
There is no guarantee, however, that this pressure will not trigger the same downwards spiral Tsunoda has experienced, should Hadjar be promoted to Red Bull.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull 'decide' 2026 lineup as team confirm Monza driver change
READ MORE: Staggering Newey admission emerges over Verstappen to Aston Martin move
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
READ MORE: Wolff confirms Mercedes F1 2026 driver lineup
Related
Latest News
F1 team announce former McLaren star as 2026 driver
- 2 hours ago
Marko reveals deadline for Red Bull driver decision
- 21 minutes ago
Toto Wolff issues verdict on mid-season exit for Mercedes star
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin hand F1 debut to British teenager
- 1 hour ago
Former Fernando Alonso F1 team-mate ARRESTED
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull 'decide' 2026 lineup as team confirm Monza driver change
- Today 15:52
Most read
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
- 30 august
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 september