Aston Martin hand F1 debut to British teenager

Aston Martin have confirmed in a recent announcement that they have handed British teenager Deagen Fairclough his debut in an F1 car.

The 19-year-old currently races in the GB3 championship, where he has picked up four podium finishes thus far, and won the F4 British Championship in 2024.

Fairclough was announced as the recipient of the Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award in 2024, and finally made his debut in F1 machinery at Silverstone last week.

As a prize for winning the award, the Brit completed 26 laps of Silverstone behind the wheel of the AMR23 - the team’s 2023 car - and prior to the event completed a seat fit and sim session at the Aston Martin factory.

During his F1 test, Fairclough completed six runs, familiarising himself with the team and car, alongside the Pirelli tyres.

What is the Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award?

Fairclough is in esteemed company, with the likes of David Coulthard, Jenson Button, George Russell and Lando Norris all winning the Autosport BRDC Award.

The award was first established in 1989, to reward racing drivers from the UK with a test in F1 machinery, alongside a cash prize which has since been boosted to £200,000.

Previously, the young drivers who won tested in McLaren F1 machinery, but the team ended their partnership with the award in 2019, where the winner instead drove a Red Bull - with Aston Martin sponsoring the team at the time.

Since 2021 however, the winner of the Autosport BRDC Award has tested in an Aston Martin.

"I’m extremely lucky to have the opportunity: it’s a dream come true driving a car that achieved F1 podiums just a couple of years ago," Fairclough said.

"I can’t put it into words: the trust and capabilities these cars have at high speed is ridiculous.

"I cannot thank the team enough; it was eye-opening from the beginning, seeing the amount of effort that goes into the two cars at the campus, to everyone involved on the day of the track run.

"I went out there and gave it my all. I wanted to learn what I could and maximise what I got out of it. I was able to go out and perform straightaway because of the experience of the people around me.

"I always dreamt of driving a Formula 1 car since I was four years old, driving it was another level, the sensation of it has really given me the motivation to get to the pinnacle of motorsport."

