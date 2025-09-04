Max Verstappen admits he may have already won his LAST F1 title

Max Verstappen has come to terms with the fact he might have already won his last F1 drivers’ title.

After enjoying a dominant period in F1, where he won four back-to-back world championships, Verstappen and Red Bull are no longer regular podium contenders as McLaren continue to dominate the sport.

Despite not winning consistently, Verstappen has maintained a measured approach and accepted he may never win another F1 title.

Speaking to ESPN, Verstappen discussed how long he would keep racing, and joked: "I probably won't continue until I'm 44.

"I think this has already been more than I could have ever dream of, you know, back in the day. So, of course, I'm very happy and proud of what I have achieved so far and you never know, maybe you will not win a championship again. That's something that can happen, but it's not really on my mind."

Will Verstappen remain in F1?

While Verstappen is a passionate racer, he also co-founded his own racing team Verstappen.com Racing in 2022, and has expressed an interest in the management side of racing.

"I have a lot of plans and things around racing, but that doesn't necessarily always need my involvement 100 per cent, I think, in the future," Verstappen continued.

"But of course, in the beginning, it's super important to set everything up really well. But those plans are for the future, down the line.

"I would like to drive a little bit more [after F1], but I also actually don't mind the more like manager side of things, you know, to see other drivers compete in your car, your team."

Verstappen admitted that it was impossible to tell when he will retire, but did state if he got slower with age he wouldn’t hesitate to quit.

"I mean, it's not so easy to fully answer that right now," he concluded.

"It also just depends a bit on how much fun it all is, you know, for myself, how fast you are as well because at one point you will get slower with age and then maybe it's better to put the young guys in ... because you don't want to also look like an idiot!"

