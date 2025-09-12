Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has suggested that Daniel Ricciardo could be set for a return to the paddock after a new deal was announced for the Australian fan favourite.

Earlier this month, Ricciardo was announced as Ford Racing's Global Ambassador, his first official role back in racing since being axed from F1 in September 2024.

While a return to the racetrack looks very unlikely for Ricciardo at this stage, he will now be involved in Ford's operations, and the news comes as Red Bull and Ford are about to start their powertrain partnership ahead of the 2026 season.

However, it has been confirmed that Ricciardo's role will not overlap with Ford's entrance into F1, and that Ricciardo will be dealing with Ford's other racing operations.

Now, Red Bull F1 boss Mekies - who was responsible for the decision to axe Ricciardo when team boss at the sister team - has said that the 36-year-old's new role may lead to a return to the F1 paddock as a Red Bull guest.

"It’s a family feeling to see Daniel getting back with Ford Racing as part of this adventure," Mekies told Sky F1.

"I’m sure everybody will love to see Daniel back in the paddock and we are perhaps going to have that sometime thanks to Ford Racing."

Ricciardo's F1 career

Ricciardo's new role with Ford at a time when the American car giants are entering a partnership with Red Bull seems like a fitting job role for the Australian.

He spent five seasons at Red Bull between 2014-2018, claiming seven of his eight career grand prix victories in that time, and finishing third in the drivers' championship on two occasions.

After that spell, Ricciardo opted to take a different route in his career, racing with Renault and then McLaren before ending up back within the Red Bull family, where he took up the role of driver with their sister team then called VCARB.

Ricciardo's mid-season axe in 2024 looks to have spelled the end of his F1 career altogether, with the announcement of Cadillac's driver lineup for 2026 ending all hope fans may have had of a return to full-time racing for the Honey Badger.

Upon signing his deal with Ford, Ricciardo said 'my racing days are behind me', confirming his retirement from full-time racing.

