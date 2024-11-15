Red Bull stars gather for test SHOOTOUT amid driver signing drama

Red Bull stars Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsuoda have gathered for a test shootout amid discussions over the team’s 2025 lineup.

Whilst Red Bull extended Sergio Perez's contract into 2026, the Mexican's position in Formula 1 looks increasingly fragile following his recent disappointing performances.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton details Mercedes split as team release announced

READ MORE: Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement

Perez has failed to score a point for Red Bull in the past two races, with Ferrari solidifying their position ahead of the team in the constructors’ standings.

The 34-year-old's excursions in Brazil and Mexico resulting in zero points have led to speculation that Perez will be replaced next season, despite his contract extension.

READ MORE: Red Bull 'target' delivers Verstappen team-mate UPDATE

Will Sergio Perez be replaced in 2025?

Sergio Perez struggled in Brazil and Mexico

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

Will Sergio Perez be replaced at Red Bull?

Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto have been tipped as the favourites to replace Perez if he fails to perform in the last three races of the season.

However, VCARB star Yuki Tsunoda is rarely brought up in conjunction with the Red Bull seat, despite dominating former team mate and race winner Daniel Ricciardo prior to his F1 exit.

Since Lawson’s return to the team, the Japanese driver has been faced with a tougher team-mate, who has outperformed Tsunoda twice in the last three races.

The VCARB duo once again took to the track to prove their abilities against each other, although this time it was in stock cars.

READ MORE: F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

NASCAR Xfinity stars and Trackhouse Racing teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch coached Tsunoda and Lawson in the test, in a video shared on Red Bull's social media.

Tsunoda immediately mastered the new type of car on his first try, however Lawson took longer to adapt to the session and crashed into the outer bollards.

Once they had got to grips with the new car, the pair prepared for a shootout in a five-lap sprint race, where Tsunoda came out on top as the victorious Red Bull driver.

READ MORE: Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale

Related