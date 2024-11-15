FIA steward makes SHOCK McLaren driver switch claim

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has made a shock McLaren driver switch claim for 2025.

The Woking-based outfit have enjoyed a major resurgence in 2024, with their performance allowing them to take the fight to Red Bull.

Whilst McLaren still hold the advantage in the constructors’ battle, the title dreams of their star driver Lando Norris appear to be over after Max Verstappen secured an impressive win at the Brazilian GP.

The Brit now sits just 62 points behind the champion, and with three races remaining, a late surge for the title is a tough ask for Norris.

McLaren's resurgence has provided a thrilling 2024 F1 season

Norris' 2024 title bid has forced team-mate Oscar Piastri into the number two driver role, with the Aussie ordered to give up the win during the Brazilian GP Sprint.

However, Herbert has claimed that this role could switch once Norris is out of championship contention, and that Piastri will want to assert himself as McLaren's number one driver in 2025.

“If we go to Abu Dhabi and the championship is done and it is not possible for Lando to win, that will already have changed,” Herbert said.

“Oscar will be allowed to go out there and win the race if he can. The whole dynamic will swap over very quickly this year and will continue into 2025.

“It is really exciting. People need to be there to see the start of the season next year. It’s going to be one hell of a fight the whole year between four teams.

“Oscar will be very difficult to beat but Lando has upped his game when he has had to and has been the man who has effectively led the team to be where it is at the moment.”

