FIA announce MAJOR new appointment with official statement

The FIA have announced a new appointment in an official statement confirming their new Digital Director.

Their new appointment follows the departure of two members of staff this week, with Niels Wittich and Paolo Basarri leaving their respective roles.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton details Mercedes split as team release announced

READ MORE: Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement

Wittich served as F1’s race director, whilst Basarri left his position as the FIA’s compliance officer.

Both of their exits follow key staff departures from 2023, including former sporting director Steve Nielsen who quit after less than a year in his role, and Deborah Mayer, who was head of the FIA commission for women.

Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1's race director

FIA announce Lee Fedden as Digital Director

The role of Digital Director for the FIA will be undertaken by Lee Fedden, whose previous experience includes leading Williams’ data and analytics team.

In his role as digital director, Fedden will deliver the execution of a digital strategy which ensures all information systems are 'secure, scalable, and aligned with the FIA's strategic goals'.

READ MORE: F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Fedden as Digital Director as of 18 November, 2024.



More here: https://t.co/ZlgK5f8mw0#FIA pic.twitter.com/gnvVBAWD62 — FIA (@fia) November 15, 2024

"We are delighted that someone of Lee’s renowned expertise is joining the organisation to oversee the transformation of our IT operations," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"Lee brings a wealth of experience to the role of streamlining our digital and information systems and driving engagement with our stakeholders, particularly our Member Clubs."

READ MORE: Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale

Related