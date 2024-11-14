Axed F1 race director fuels controversy after contradicting FIA statement
Axed F1 race director fuels controversy after contradicting FIA statement
A fresh controversy has erupted within Formula 1 after recently dismissed F1 race director Niels Wittich directly contradicted the FIA’s official account of his departure.
On Tuesday, the FIA announced that Wittich had 'stepped down' to pursue new opportunities, but Wittich has since told Motorsport Magazin that he has "not resigned".
F1 HEADLINES: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
READ MORE: Key F1 chief RESIGNS in shock exit
According to Wittich, his departure was not voluntary, as the FIA had claimed, but was the result of a sudden dismissal by the governing body in Geneva. The conflicting accounts have sparked speculation over which side is telling the truth.
Who is the new F1 race director?
Despite the dispute, one fact is clear, Wittich will no longer serve as F1’s race director, a position now filled by Rui Marques, previously race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3.
Marques takes over Wittich’s responsibilities, which include critical safety decisions such as determining track conditions and activating the safety car during incidents.
Wittich’s exit ends his tenure overseeing grand prix safety protocols, a role he had generally handled with minimal controversy until recent weeks.
The sudden departure also follows a recent wave of criticism directed at Wittich after the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he delayed a red flag in qualifying, and the virtual safety car (VSC) for two laps following an incident during the sprint race.
The delayed red flag allowed Lando Norris and others to finish their flying laps, knocking championship leader Max Verstappen out in Q2.
Apart from those incidents, Wittich had largely been seen as a reliable race director in the paddock, making the split all the more unexpected.
READ MORE: Red Bull announce Perez release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
- 27 minutes ago
Red Bull tipped for TWO 2025 driver signings in Perez replacement claim
- 1 hour ago
F1 rocked by SHOCK double resignation
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton set to drive OLD Ferrari in 2025
- 2 hours ago
Axed F1 race director fuels controversy after contradicting FIA statement
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec