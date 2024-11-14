close global

Axed F1 race director fuels controversy after contradicting FIA statement

A fresh controversy has erupted within Formula 1 after recently dismissed F1 race director Niels Wittich directly contradicted the FIA’s official account of his departure.

On Tuesday, the FIA announced that Wittich had 'stepped down' to pursue new opportunities, but Wittich has since told Motorsport Magazin that he has "not resigned".

According to Wittich, his departure was not voluntary, as the FIA had claimed, but was the result of a sudden dismissal by the governing body in Geneva. The conflicting accounts have sparked speculation over which side is telling the truth.

Niels Wittich will be replaced by Rui Marques

Who is the new F1 race director?

Despite the dispute, one fact is clear, Wittich will no longer serve as F1’s race director, a position now filled by Rui Marques, previously race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Marques takes over Wittich’s responsibilities, which include critical safety decisions such as determining track conditions and activating the safety car during incidents.

Wittich’s exit ends his tenure overseeing grand prix safety protocols, a role he had generally handled with minimal controversy until recent weeks.

Verstappen failed to get out of Q2 in Brazil after red flag stopped him from attempting a flying lap

The sudden departure also follows a recent wave of criticism directed at Wittich after the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he delayed a red flag in qualifying, and the virtual safety car (VSC) for two laps following an incident during the sprint race.

The delayed red flag allowed Lando Norris and others to finish their flying laps, knocking championship leader Max Verstappen out in Q2.

Apart from those incidents, Wittich had largely been seen as a reliable race director in the paddock, making the split all the more unexpected.

