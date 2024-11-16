Horner receives EMOTIONAL message from wife Geri Halliwell

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has received a loved-up message from his wife Geri Halliwell-Horner amongst celebrations of a personal milestone.

The F1 team principal will undoubtedly be enjoying a break away from the pinnacle of motorsport, with just one more week to go until the action returns for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Horner's outfit could be set for celebration when F1 returns next weekend, with star driver Max Verstappen possessing the potential to be crowned the 2024 champion under the lights in Vegas.

The reigning champions haven't had the smoothest year, with Verstappen's stunning victory in Brazil last time out his first win since the Spanish GP back in June.

With seven different winners from four different teams throughout this season, the Dutchman has had to work harder than he has perhaps become accustomed to during Red Bull's previous domination of the sport.

The 27-year-old's team-mate, Sergio Perez, has also been under consistent pressure, thanks to his disappointing performances in the RB20 often bringing home no points for Horner's team, with Red Bull having dropped to third in the constructors' standings.

Christian Horner has faced constant questioning over the decline of Red Bull throughout 2024

Max Verstappen was embraced by girlfriend Kelly Piquet following his stunning Brazilian GP win

Horner celebrates birthday with cosy post

The Red Bull boss will be enjoying a break from the politics of F1 this weekend, instead celebrating his 51st birthday, sharing a cosy snap of the affair on his personal social media account.

"Thank you very much for all the birthday messages - have a great weekend 🎂" Horner captioned the image posted to his Instagram.

Among one of the first to comment was wife Geri, delivering an emotional message to Horner on his special day.

"Happy birthday darling ! 😘 we love you so much x" the message read.

The couple have endured a tumultuous year, often under intense media scrutiny following accusations made against the Red Bull boss by a female employee, although he was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation.

Geri was not the only one to share well wishes on her husband's birthday, with Verstappen's partner and daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, Kelly, also commenting on the post.

