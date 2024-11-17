F1 champion announces NEW deal ahead of 2025 switch
A Formula 1 champion has announced a new deal with their team ahead of a 2025 switch.
The F1 grid will undergo a huge transformation in 2025, with drivers up and down the grid switching teams, including Lewis Hamilton who will move to Ferrari after racing with Mercedes for 12 years.
Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia, a challenge for the champion who has a history of going up against competitive team-mates such as Nico Rosberg, Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.
Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton at Mercedes next year, as a whole wave of rookies prepare to join the F1 grid in 2025.
Jenson Button announces 2025 deal
However, in order to make way for these new rookies, older drivers such as Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas will depart from the F1 grid.
Whether the pair will embark on an alternative racing career or simply retire is yet to be disclosed, but if they were to choose the former they would be following in the footsteps of previous F1 retirees.
Magnussen’s former Haas team-mate Romain Grosjean currently races in IndyCar, and F1 champion Jenson Button has recently joined the World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.
The 2009 F1 champion and Hamilton's former team-mate competes with Hertz Team Jota, who have confirmed Button will remain with the team in 2025 in a new deal.
Jota also signed an agreement with Cadillac earlier this year, which will see them run the Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar, as the manufacturer switches from Chip Ganassi Racing.
In the announcement via the Jota and Cadillac team's official Instagram pages, the post declared: "Guess who’s back 👀 Introducing the Cadillac Hertz @jota_sport driver lineup for the 2025 @fiawec_official season. Driver pairings will be announced at a later date."
