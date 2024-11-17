Verstappen handed EMOTIONAL verdict over Red Bull treatment

Max Verstappen has been handed an emotional verdict over Red Bull’s treatment of the star.

The 2024 season has been difficult for the champion, despite the fact he possesses a significant 62-point advantage over his rival Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull have slipped behind their rivals McLaren and Ferrari, leaving Verstappen to contend with their performance decline this year.

The RB20 stands in direct contrast to the 2023 car, which won all but one grand prix of the 22 last season, and Verstappen has often had to outdrive his car's potential during 2024.

Max Verstappen finally ended his winless streak in Brazil

How has Max Verstappen responded to Red Bull’s 2024 struggles?

In response to Red Bull’s performance concerns in 2024, Verstappen has often unleashed foul-mouthed rants, whether that is over team radio during the Hungarian GP or to the press.

The Dutchman described his car as ‘f***ed’ during Thursday's press conference at the Singapore GP, a statement that saw him punished by the FIA and unleashed their ongoing swearing row.

However, 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti has since handed an emotional verdict over Verstappen’s 2024 season, and assessed the impact it has had on his fellow champion.

Mario Andretti claims Max Verstappen was 'upset' over the dynamics of his 2024 season

"I see Verstappen as a bit upset by the dynamics of the season and the situation at Red Bull," he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"His position is very different to last year and also to the start of 2024, so he suddenly found himself having to extract performance from the car that isn't there.

"When you no longer have a dominant car and you have to fight with an effort that goes beyond what you have available, then mistakes also happen.

"Sometimes it's right to penalise and sometimes not, but you have to give clear rules so as not to change the yardstick every time."

