close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Sky Sports legend reveals ultimate F1 NIGHTMARE

Sky Sports legend reveals ultimate F1 NIGHTMARE

Sky Sports legend reveals ultimate F1 NIGHTMARE

Sky Sports legend reveals ultimate F1 NIGHTMARE

A Sky Sports Formula 1 icon has lifted the lid on what he would consider to be his worst-case scenario on the grid.

Martin Brundle raced in F1 over two spells in the 80s and 90s for a number of teams including Williams and McLaren, but is now best-known for his career as a broadcaster and commentator.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Mercedes set for major U-TURN as official statement issued

READ MORE: F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

His pre-race grid walks have become must-see TV, with the Brit always eager to catch a quick word with the assortment of F1 personalities and celebrities gathered before the action gets under way.

Many of his interactions often end up going viral across social media with fans lapping up the occasional awkward exchange with the likes of French football star Kylian Mbappe, rock and roll legend Brian May or TV personality Jeremy Clarkson.

Martin Brundle's pre-race grid walks have become must-see TV
The Brit enjoyed two spells in Formula 1 before becoming a broadcaster

READ MORE: F1 chief reveals SECRET Ricciardo agreement

Brundle hopes to avoid 'worst-case scenario'

In an interview on the Sky Sports Podcast, Brundle shared some of his favourite memories from his famous weekly ritual, and discussed his long career in broadcasting to date.

Opening up on some of the main challenges he encounters, Brundle admitted there is one potential scenario which he hopes he will never have to deal with.

Brundle said: "I do think the worst case scenario is if somebody is running ninth and ends up on the podium and you haven’t flagged it up.

"You haven’t telegraphed that. ‘Watch out for this. Watch out for Charlie Hermingtop. He’s ninth at the moment but his pace [is strong] and he’s not got to stop again'.

"It’s never happened but that would be my ultimate nightmare that somebody pops up and you’d be like, 'Oh, he’s on the podium is he? Where did that come from?'"

F1 returns to our screens next weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, kicking off the final triple-header of the 2024 season.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

Related

Mercedes F1 Hamilton Martin Brundle Sky Sports
HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change
Latest F1 News

HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change

  • November 14, 2024 12:15
F1 rocked by SHOCK double resignation
Latest F1 News

F1 rocked by SHOCK double resignation

  • November 14, 2024 09:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen insider reveals SHOCKING impression of F1 champion

  • 24 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Sky Sports legend reveals ultimate F1 NIGHTMARE

  • 1 hour ago
Features

Mercedes to blame for BRUTAL Hamilton treatment

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion provides cryptic Andretti entry update

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA rule change could lead to HISTORIC return

  • Today 10:57
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief REIGNITES Verstappen switch talks

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x