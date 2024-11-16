Sky Sports legend reveals ultimate F1 NIGHTMARE

A Sky Sports Formula 1 icon has lifted the lid on what he would consider to be his worst-case scenario on the grid.

Martin Brundle raced in F1 over two spells in the 80s and 90s for a number of teams including Williams and McLaren, but is now best-known for his career as a broadcaster and commentator.

His pre-race grid walks have become must-see TV, with the Brit always eager to catch a quick word with the assortment of F1 personalities and celebrities gathered before the action gets under way.

Many of his interactions often end up going viral across social media with fans lapping up the occasional awkward exchange with the likes of French football star Kylian Mbappe, rock and roll legend Brian May or TV personality Jeremy Clarkson.

Brundle hopes to avoid 'worst-case scenario'

In an interview on the Sky Sports Podcast, Brundle shared some of his favourite memories from his famous weekly ritual, and discussed his long career in broadcasting to date.

Opening up on some of the main challenges he encounters, Brundle admitted there is one potential scenario which he hopes he will never have to deal with.

Brundle said: "I do think the worst case scenario is if somebody is running ninth and ends up on the podium and you haven’t flagged it up.

"You haven’t telegraphed that. ‘Watch out for this. Watch out for Charlie Hermingtop. He’s ninth at the moment but his pace [is strong] and he’s not got to stop again'.

"It’s never happened but that would be my ultimate nightmare that somebody pops up and you’d be like, 'Oh, he’s on the podium is he? Where did that come from?'"

F1 returns to our screens next weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, kicking off the final triple-header of the 2024 season.

