Clarkson reveals why 'F1 only works on TV'

Sam Hall

Tuesday 11 April 2023 12:45

Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has conceded that F1 'only works on TV' after his recent trip to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The divisive TV personality is known to be a long-time F1 fan with his first trip trackside coming at the 1973 British Grand Prix.

After witnessing Jody Scheckter and Andrea de Adamich, Clarkson vowed to go to as many races as possible in the future, a vow he revealed in a column for The Times lasted about "15 minutes after the restart", with the remainder of the action taking place far from his vantage point.

"This is the problem with Formula One as a live event," wrote Clarkson.

"You have to be very lucky to see an incident, and even if you do it’s usually over in a flash and there are no slow-motion replays to help you understand what caused it.

"This, then, is a sport that has only ever really worked on television."

Excitement turns to confusion

Referencing his visit to the Bahrain Grand Prix, Clarkson added: "Martin (Brundle) had to rush off to tend to his commentating duties and I had to head to the top of the infield tower, which I figured would give me a good view of the action.

"I was genuinely fizzing with excitement. Pumped. My first race in years, under the setting desert sun, surrounded by glamour and noise and the tingly anticipation of a first-corner crash.

"I dashed out of the lift, raced past the bar — I was that excited — and took up my place on the balcony as the starting lights went out. There was noise and soon a snake of cars whizzed past. And then there was less noise for a while, and then they whizzed past again and I realised I didn’t actually know who was where in the line-up.

"So I went back into the tower, found a sofa and started to watch on TV. And that’s where I stayed, chatting to Bernie Ecclestone about cows and everyone else about Ozempic, until Max won."

READ MORE: Las Vegas locals 'upset' at F1 preparations