Vegas Grand Prix reveals UPGRADE plans after debut issues

Fans planning to attend this season's Las Vegas Grand Prix have been handed a boost, as exciting new plans for the event have been revealed.

Returning to the Formula 1 calendar in 2023, the street race was deemed a resounding success, with bosses claiming it was the most-watched race of the entire season.

Max Verstappen - a vocal critic of the track at the time - overcame a five-second penalty and damaged car to clinch his 18th victory of a record-breaking season.

Verstappen clinched victory in the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The event was widely deemed a resounding success

Fans in for a treat

The event's popularity silenced many of the pre-race doubters who had voiced concerns over projected revenue, with ticket and hotel prices falling dramatically in the build-up.

Now, ahead of this year's edition, a new ticketing structure has been announced which could provide more opportunities for F1 enthusiasts to experience the action.

During a conference call with F1 bosses, Renee Wilm, chief administrative officer at Formula One Group, said she hopes the announcement will attract a new wave of fans.

She said: “We have now three different zones at tiered pricing. We will have the T-Mobile Sphere Zone, continuing to focus on the news and entertainment as well as the racing phenomenon on the Sphere Zone.

"We have a new entry-level price point in Flamingo which will have a viewing structure for fans to watch and the racing and football and then a third new product offering which is going to be announced very soon which will focus on this skewing in the heart of the DRS zone along cobalt stream.

“This is allowing us to continue to really reach out to those individual consumers and the new F1 fans who want to come and watch."

