How can Verstappen win the world title at the Las Vegas GP?

The 2024 F1 world championship is within Max Verstappen’s grasp at the Las Vegas GP this weekend.

The Dutchman holds a healthy 62-point lead over his main title rival Lando Norris, and can emerge from Saturday night's race in Vegas (local time) with his fourth world title.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton blame emerges as star at risk of MISSING Las Vegas Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

Verstappen holds the advantage over Norris going into the race, where the champion will start P5, just ahead of the McLaren star in P6.

So what does Verstappen have to do exactly to win the world title in Las Vegas?

Can Max Verstappen end Lando Norris' title hope dreams in Las Vegas?

READ MORE: FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change

How can Max Verstappen win the F1 2024 world title in Las Vegas?

Verstappen will be crowned champion if he finishes above Norris in any position, or if both drivers fail to score a point.

Furthermore, if Norris does not outscore Verstappen by more than two points, the Dutchman will also take the title.

For example, Verstappen can win the title in Vegas if:

• Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap

• Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap

• Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth

• Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth

• Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh

• Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth

• Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth

• Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower regardless of where he finishes



The McLaren star must outscore his rival by three points or more to extend his championship fight to Qatar next weekend, with a win crucial if he wants to keep his title hopes alive.

However, even if Norris gets past Verstappen on the opening lap, the Brit will still have to face two Ferraris, an Alpine and a Mercedes that has looked the quickest all weekend.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Related