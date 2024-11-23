How can Verstappen win the world title at the Las Vegas GP?
How can Verstappen win the world title at the Las Vegas GP?
The 2024 F1 world championship is within Max Verstappen’s grasp at the Las Vegas GP this weekend.
The Dutchman holds a healthy 62-point lead over his main title rival Lando Norris, and can emerge from Saturday night's race in Vegas (local time) with his fourth world title.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton blame emerges as star at risk of MISSING Las Vegas Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident
Verstappen holds the advantage over Norris going into the race, where the champion will start P5, just ahead of the McLaren star in P6.
So what does Verstappen have to do exactly to win the world title in Las Vegas?
READ MORE: FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change
How can Max Verstappen win the F1 2024 world title in Las Vegas?
Verstappen will be crowned champion if he finishes above Norris in any position, or if both drivers fail to score a point.
Furthermore, if Norris does not outscore Verstappen by more than two points, the Dutchman will also take the title.
For example, Verstappen can win the title in Vegas if:
• Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap
• Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap
• Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth
• Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth
• Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh
• Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth
• Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth
• Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower regardless of where he finishes
The McLaren star must outscore his rival by three points or more to extend his championship fight to Qatar next weekend, with a win crucial if he wants to keep his title hopes alive.
However, even if Norris gets past Verstappen on the opening lap, the Brit will still have to face two Ferraris, an Alpine and a Mercedes that has looked the quickest all weekend.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
How can Verstappen win the world title at the Las Vegas GP?
- 36 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton blame emerges as star at risk of MISSING Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 star announces 2025 CHANGE in official team statement
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals SHOCK winner in 2024 title battle
- Today 16:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec