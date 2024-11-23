F1 Race Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, November 23, 2024) with Formula 1 cars set to do battle around the streets of the iconic city.
There is a title on the line, too, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen within touching distance of securing a fourth drivers' world championship.
A stunning win in Brazil last time out left the Dutchman 62 points clear of rival Lando Norris heading into the weekend, and all the Red Bull man needs to do is finish ahead of the Brit to make it four world titles on the spin, which would put him in illustrious company.
In the constructors' championship, meanwhile, things very much remain open heading into the final triple-header of the season. McLaren currently lead the constructors' standings, but Ferrari and Red Bull remain in contention just 36 and 49 points behind, respectively.
Yet, despite all of that, Mercedes look as though they might be the ones to snatch victory in Vegas. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have shown strong pace at different points throughout the weekend, with the latter securing a stunning pole position on Friday night.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Race - Saturday, November 23, 2024
The race in Las Vegas kicks off today (Saturday, November 23, 2024) at 10 pm local time. However, given the time differences in other parts of the world, the action may get underway on Sunday, November 24, depending on where you are.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below.
Local time: 10pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6am Sunday
Central European Time: 7am Sunday
United States (EDT): 1am Sunday
United States (CST): 12am Sunday
United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 5pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 2pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Sunday
Japan (JST): 3pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 8am Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 8am Sunday
China (CST): 2pm Sunday
India (IST): 11:30am Sunday
Brazil: 3am Sunday
Singapore: 2pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 9am Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 10am Sunday
Turkey: 9am Sunday
