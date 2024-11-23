The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, November 23, 2024) with Formula 1 cars set to do battle around the streets of the iconic city.

There is a title on the line, too, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen within touching distance of securing a fourth drivers' world championship.

A stunning win in Brazil last time out left the Dutchman 62 points clear of rival Lando Norris heading into the weekend, and all the Red Bull man needs to do is finish ahead of the Brit to make it four world titles on the spin, which would put him in illustrious company.

In the constructors' championship, meanwhile, things very much remain open heading into the final triple-header of the season. McLaren currently lead the constructors' standings, but Ferrari and Red Bull remain in contention just 36 and 49 points behind, respectively.

Yet, despite all of that, Mercedes look as though they might be the ones to snatch victory in Vegas. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have shown strong pace at different points throughout the weekend, with the latter securing a stunning pole position on Friday night.

Max Verstappen could end his championship battle with Lando Norris in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Grand Prix Race - Saturday, November 23, 2024

The race in Las Vegas kicks off today (Saturday, November 23, 2024) at 10 pm local time. However, given the time differences in other parts of the world, the action may get underway on Sunday, November 24, depending on where you are.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Local time: 10pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6am Sunday

Central European Time: 7am Sunday

United States (EDT): 1am Sunday

United States (CST): 12am Sunday

United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 5pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 2pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Sunday

Japan (JST): 3pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 8am Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 8am Sunday

China (CST): 2pm Sunday

India (IST): 11:30am Sunday

Brazil: 3am Sunday

Singapore: 2pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 9am Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 10am Sunday

Turkey: 9am Sunday



