F1 star claims 'every driver' would FAIL drugs test

An F1 star has claimed that ‘every driver’ would fail a drugs test at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after noticing an odd presence around the circuit.

Athletes in competitive sports across the globe are frequently drug tested, and any F1 driver can be called for a drug test at any time and place with no advance notice by any doping organisation. This could be from the FIA themselves, or external organisations such as the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Red Bull star Max Verstappen, for example, was called for a surprise drug test at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix and revealed on a live stream earlier this year that he had been called for a test five times during the season.

The three-time champion was cleared on all occasions, with no F1 driver having ever failed a drug test whilst actively participating in the series.

However, Williams star Franco Colapinto has suggested that could change, suggesting that if all drivers were tested in Las Vegas this weekend, they would fail.

Max Verstappen took part in a drugs test at the Dutch GP

The stars of F1 have noticed an unusual scent at the Las Vegas GP

F1 stars report suspicious smell at Las Vegas GP

According to Colapinto, there has been a strong smell of cannabis lingering around the track, so much so that the Argentine racer has jested it could disrupt the tests.

"Yes, there was a smell of weed," he said to media at the Las Vegas GP.

"If they dope [test] the drivers now, I think we’ll all test positive, I swear."

Franco Colapinto has discussed the smell of cannabis at the Las Vegas GP

Colapinto is not the only driver to mention the unusual issue, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez also confirming that he had certainly felt the presence of the drug at the track.

"What is very noticeable around the circuit is the smell of marijuana throughout the night," Perez added.

"I'm a bit tired of it already — the amount is incredible. It's something all the drivers will definitely talk about."

Is weed legal in Las Vegas?

Yes, in Nevada, weed is legal for both recreational and medical use, subject to certain restrictions.

Despite that, fans attending the Las Vegas GP this weekend are banned from bringing drugs into the circuit, including weed.

