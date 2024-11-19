Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full track layout for the 2024 F1 street circuit

It is time once again for a detailed look at the track layout for the 6.2-kilometre, 17-turn street circuit which will host the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend.

The Las Vegas GP returns to Clark County to kickstart the final three races of the 2024 season, having made a controversial comeback to the F1 calendar last year.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton release CONFIRMED as Mercedes star issues statement on future

READ MORE: Huge Cullen statement made ahead of Hamilton Ferrari switch

Prior to last year's rocky return, an F1 world championship race in Vegas was previously held in 1982 in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino, but for the modern iteration of the event, the new track passes through the world-famous landmarks in Sin City.

The circuit was designed by Tilke Engineers & Architects, founded by Hermann Tilke, a former racing driver and legendary circuit designer.

Tilke has designed several F1 circuits, including the Red Bull Ring, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

However, it is his son, Carsten Tilke, who was the mastermind behind the Las Vegas Street Circuit track design, the construction of which is estimated to have cost around $500 million.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal team release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Street Circuit - Track Layout

The 6.2-kilometre street circuit is a thrilling ride that takes drivers through the heart of Sin City.

The circuit runs anticlockwise, featuring 17 corners and a 1.92km straight, making it one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar, with the lap record of 1:35.490 set by McLaren star Oscar Piastri at last year's event, making the average speed 144.779 miles per hour.

The start/finish line and turns 1 to 4 are situated in a former parking lot that F1 purchased for a whopping $240 million and transformed into a state-of-the-art pit and plaza area.

READ MORE: Perez's Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist in Ricciardo comparison

The Sphere will be home to a whole host of musical acts at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

As drivers exit the area and head to Koval Lane, they will experience a 1km straight from turn 4 until they reach a hard braking zone at Westchester Drive (turn 5).

Turns 6, 7, 8, and 9 will take drivers around the iconic Sphere before accelerating down Sands Avenue to turn 12.

Between turns 12 and 14, the track offers a 1.92km straight that provides drivers with stunning views of Las Vegas Boulevard, including iconic landmarks of the strip; the Venetian, the Mirage, Caesars Palace, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas, and the Bellagio Fountains.

Finally, the circuit will travel along East Harmon Avenue from turns 14 to 17, before the left kink of turn 17 takes it back to the start/finish line.

Las Vegas Strip circuit layout

Track stats

- Number of laps: 50

- Number of corners: 17

- Number of straights: 3

- Number of DRS zones: 2

- Track length: 6.201km

- Race distance: 310.05km

- Top speed: 212mph



Track Construction

The Las Vegas F1 track construction drummed up significant complaints from locals last year, the track taking six months to construct in full. The ongoing disruption was reportedly cut down significantly ahead of this year's race, with the construction only taking three months.

The Bellagio Fountains, one of the most iconic sights in Las Vegas, were especially hard hit this time last year as the trees in front of the fountains had been cut down to make way for grandstands, which completely blocked the view of the fountains for the public.

Both the Bellagio Fountain and the Mirage Volcano shows were closed during the 2023 race weekend, and to add insult to injury, the water in the Venetian was drained to create a 'special platform' for guests to watch the race.

For 2024, the Bellagio will also host the drivers' post-race interviews following Sunday's night race, before the stars of F1 will then be expected to drive back to the main part of the track for the podium celebrations.

Max Verstappen could be crowned the 2024 champion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Pedestrian bridges in Las Vegas have caused the majority of the controversy this time around, with a law now reportedly in place that legally stops pedestrians from congregating on the bridges. Regardless of whether fans are allowed to stop and watch the show-stopping event from such platforms, the view from the main pedestrian bridge at the track has been boarded up with metal sheets to prevent viewing the on-track action.

Many locals expressed frustration over the traffic congestion brought about by the F1 race last year, believing the entire event to be a waste of money, with frustrations spilling over into this year's proceedings, with local businesses continuing to declare that F1's presence on the strip has hurt their earnings.

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in person, grab your hospitality tickets to any of the remaining grands prix or plan ahead and treat yourself for 2025 by clicking here!

READ MORE: Hamilton release announced ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related