Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation yields SHOCK result

An internal review by the Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers has concluded that adding a Sprint Race to the Formula 1 event would add little value, as the city’s high-speed circuit already provides the characteristics of an F1 Sprint.

The pinnacle of motorsport returns to race under the lights next weekend for the main event in Las Vegas.

With just three races left in the 2024 season, F1's final triple-header begins in Vegas next time out, where reigning champion Max Verstappen could take home his fourth consecutive title if rival Lando Norris buckles under the pressure of the night race.

Ahead of the sport's return to the street track, discussions have been revealed around the prospect of having a sprint race take place at the US destination, throwing the already much-debated F1 calendar into further doubt.

Now however, the result of an investigation into the concept has gone against the idea.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix not interested in a Sprint

Las Vegas GP COO Emily Prazer revealed that, after looking into the idea, organisers concluded that the race, which featured 99 overtakes during its debut, already provides more than enough action.

Introduced in 2021, sprint races have generally promoted higher-stakes overtaking and closer competition in shorter distances than traditional grands prix.

However, Prazer believes the Las Vegas GP itself already delivers intense racing action, with 99 overtakes recorded in its 2023 race, the most in an F1 event since 2016.

Reflecting on this, she explained: "The race in itself essentially feels like a sprint race.

Las Vegas' long straights allow of for several overtaking opportunities

“So if you think about the speed you're going, from a safety standpoint, how fast is that to how quick the track is, there wouldn't be too much difference between the actual race and the sprint based on the performance from last year, we did look at it."

The decision effectively rules out a sprint race in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, leaving Austin and Miami as the only U.S destinations hosting sprints.

