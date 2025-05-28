F1 fans OUTRAGED as new sponsor set to lead to 2025 race change

Formula 1 fans have taken to social media to express their anger following the announcement of a major race change.

The furious reaction comes after it was revealed that PepsiCo are to become an official partner of the sport until 2030, in a move which will see several major brands which fall under the company's umbrella also signed up.

Those include the likes of Sting Energy and Doritos, as well as Gatorade, which has been named as the official partner of F1 sprint races in 2025, as part of the lucrative agreement.

But the decision hasn't gone down well with fans, with many voicing their displeasure on X in response.

As PepsiCo confirmed in an official statement that official naming rights would be given to Gatorade for sprint races, one user took to X to announce: "Sprint races will from now on be called 'The Gatorade Formula 1 Sprint Race', no this is not a joke."

Another commented: "'Oh man, I can't wait for the Gatorade Sprint Race this weekend!' - Said not a single person ever in history."

"This commercialisation and Americanisation of F1 is going overboard and not needed or wanted," said another. "It must stop. Now."

'Money talks' as F1 signs with PepsiCo

There were, however, a number of supporters pushing back on the criticism, citing the fact that sponsorship is pivotal to the ongoing success and expansion of F1.

"It's sponsorship, it's a big US brand which is what F1 has been after for years," said one fan in favour of the move. "It's all good."

"Yeah, well American money talks," wrote another. "Not sure what the problem is here."

"F1 literally exists to platform sponsors with a side of engineering," reiterated one user. "Why are we surprised or upset?"

The partnership will come into effect from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards, and will be in place for the remaining sprints in Austin, Sao Paolo and Qatar.

PepsiCo will also extend their partnership to the sport's all-female racing series, F1 Academy, with further details to be announced at a later date.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in an official statement: “Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands.

"A sparkling union that will bring together tradition and innovation, generating excitement, entertainment and unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers around the world.

"PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products and their loyal community."

