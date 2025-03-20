F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 Sprint races are back for 2025 and GPFans have provided you with everything you need to know about Friday's first Sprint qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Shanghai this weekend for the second round on the calendar, after a thrilling season opener in Australia where Lando Norris achieved his fifth career victory.

The drivers will have limited time to prepare for the Chinese GP, with just one free practice session before Sprint qualifying on Friday - particularly challenging considering the track has recently been resurfaced at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre Sprint race injects a shot of adrenaline into the traditional grand prix schedule, and will be held on Saturday, followed by the traditional qualifying session which sets the stage for the main race on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the Sprint qualifying start times and how you can catch all the action from Shanghai this weekend.

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Chinese GP?

The first Sprint shootout of the 2025 season at the Chinese GP kicks off on Friday, March 21, at 3:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, March 21 2025

Local time (China): 3:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 7:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 8:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 3:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 2:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 12:30am Friday

United States & Canada (MDT): 1:30am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 6:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 3:30pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 6pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 1:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 4:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 9:30am Friday

Egypt (EET): 9:30am Friday

India (IST): 1pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 4:30am Friday

Singapore (SGT): 3:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 10:30am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 10:30am Friday

United Arab Emirates: 11:30am Friday



How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up

Related