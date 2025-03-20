F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 Sprint races are back for 2025 and GPFans have provided you with everything you need to know about Friday's first Sprint qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.
F1 heads to Shanghai this weekend for the second round on the calendar, after a thrilling season opener in Australia where Lando Norris achieved his fifth career victory.
The drivers will have limited time to prepare for the Chinese GP, with just one free practice session before Sprint qualifying on Friday - particularly challenging considering the track has recently been resurfaced at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre Sprint race injects a shot of adrenaline into the traditional grand prix schedule, and will be held on Saturday, followed by the traditional qualifying session which sets the stage for the main race on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the Sprint qualifying start times and how you can catch all the action from Shanghai this weekend.
When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Chinese GP?
The first Sprint shootout of the 2025 season at the Chinese GP kicks off on Friday, March 21, at 3:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, March 21 2025
Local time (China): 3:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 7:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 8:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 3:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 2:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 12:30am Friday
United States & Canada (MDT): 1:30am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 6:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 3:30pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 6pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 1:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 4:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 9:30am Friday
Egypt (EET): 9:30am Friday
India (IST): 1pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 4:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 3:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 10:30am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 10:30am Friday
United Arab Emirates: 11:30am Friday
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
