After a thrilling start to the season, round two of the Formula 1 world championship arrives this coming weekend to the city of Shanghai and the Chinese Grand Prix.

Lando Norris took a superb victory at the Australian Grand Prix to open up the season bringing home his McLaren just ahead of defending world champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull, with George Russell third for Mercedes on Sunday.

But now focus immediately switches to China where the likes of Ferrari and their duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to improve on their poor respectable results of 8th and 10th in Melbourne.

Albert Park proved to be a tricky event for the drivers with random downpours and slippery track conditions with little room for error, but how will the weather fare at the Chinese Grand Prix?

Rain is far from rare in Shanghai, so make sure you keep up to date with GPFans throughout the week for the latest weekend forecast from the circuit.

Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, March 21: Practice and sprint qualifying

The first practice session takes place at 11.30am local time, with temperatures hovering around a mild 20 degrees Celsius and zero threat of rain. There is a gentle breeze the drivers may have to face headling down the start-finish straight.

Temperatures are expected to kick up a couple of degrees by the time sprint qualifying starts at 3.30pm local time, with the wind also picking up a little bit, which could prove a difference maker following practice.

Saturday, March 22: Sprint and qualifying

The sprint kicks off the day's action at 11am with conditions very similar to the ones that took place in the previous day's qualifying session, with again no rain expected to be around the circuit.

Qualifying is expected to be even warmer on Saturday though at 24 degrees once the action gets underway at 3pm local time.

Sunday, March 23: Race

The fine weather continues into Sunday with a temperature high of 26 degrees coming in the hour before the race and hardly dropping from there through the 3pm grand prix where the breeze from the west is expected to return to its more gentle level from practice.

The consistent weather could be good news for the likes of Hamilton still trying to find his groove at Ferrari and facing only an hour's practice for the race weekend.

