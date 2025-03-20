F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 rolls into Shanghai this weekend for round two of the 2025 season at the Chinese Grand Prix.

This weekend marks the first Sprint of the season, meaning F1 fans will get to see two races across the weekend, as they look for clues as to how their favourite teams and drivers are likely to perform throughout the season.

McLaren looked to have the dominant car in Australia in round one, with Lando Norris winning, and both the British star and his team-mate Oscar Piastri over 16 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen before changing conditions and multiple safety cars allowed the Dutchman a late sniff of a victory.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari will be hoping for a strong sprint weekend, following a dismal grand prix debut in red for the seven-time champion, where he could only qualify eighth, finishing the race down in 10th in Melbourne.

As teams and drivers adjust to a very different track in Shanghai, here is everything you need to know about the one and only practice session of the Chinese GP weekend.

F1 Practice times - Chinese Grand Prix

The action starts on Friday with FP1 at 11:30am local time (CST), before the all-important sprint qualifying gets underway later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 21 2025

Local time (CST): 11:30am Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 3:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 4:30am Friday

United States (EST): 11:30pm Thursday

United States (CST): 10:30pm Thursday

United States (PST): 8:30pm Thursday

Australia (AEDT): 2:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 11:30am Friday

Australia (ACDT): 2pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 9:30pm Friday

Japan (JST): 12:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 5:30am Friday

Egypt (EET): 5:30am Friday

China (CST): 11:30am Friday

India (IST): 9am Friday

Brazil (BRT): 12:30am Friday

Singapore (SGT): 11:30am Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 6:30am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 6:30am Friday



How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

