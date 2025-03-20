F1 News Today: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date given as truth behind Horner relationship revealed
Max Verstappen has been handed a date for when he could potentially leave Red Bull and join Mercedes, by rival Formula 1 boss Zak Brown.
F1 boss reveals truth behind hostile Christian Horner relationship
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has opened up on his testing relationship with rival Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.
Lewis Hamilton encounters 'serious' problem as disqualification risk emerges
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut was plagued by 'disqualification concerns', leading to the Formula 1 team's poor performance, according to reports in Italian media.
Red Bull gamble backfires after 'baffling' driver signing
Red Bull's driver signing gamble may have backfired after their decision was labelled as 'baffling' by a Formula 1 pundit.
Perez in talks for F1 comeback
Sergio Perez has been revealed to be in talks with Graeme Lowdon, team principal of Cadillac, over a potential return to Formula 1.
