F1 News Today: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date given as truth behind Horner relationship revealed

Max Verstappen has been handed a date for when he could potentially leave Red Bull and join Mercedes, by rival Formula 1 boss Zak Brown.

F1 boss reveals truth behind hostile Christian Horner relationship

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has opened up on his testing relationship with rival Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.

Lewis Hamilton encounters 'serious' problem as disqualification risk emerges

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut was plagued by 'disqualification concerns', leading to the Formula 1 team's poor performance, according to reports in Italian media.

Red Bull gamble backfires after 'baffling' driver signing

Red Bull's driver signing gamble may have backfired after their decision was labelled as 'baffling' by a Formula 1 pundit.

Perez in talks for F1 comeback

Sergio Perez has been revealed to be in talks with Graeme Lowdon, team principal of Cadillac, over a potential return to Formula 1.

F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

  • Yesterday 16:02
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion

  • March 16, 2025 15:03

Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan dies, aged 76

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton set for major Ferrari boost at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 9 minutes ago
Wolff's FIA president bid hits huge stumbling block

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Verstappen faces F1 race ban as Red Bull replacement lined up

  • 2 hours ago
FIA

Drivers protest against FIA swearing ban with race boycott

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen's Red Bull exit date given as truth behind Horner relationship revealed

  • Today 07:47

  • Today 07:47
