F1 boss reveals truth behind hostile Christian Horner relationship

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has opened up on his testing relationship with rival Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.

Brown and Horner are known for their fiery exchanges in the F1 paddock, as highlighted by the most recent season of hit Netflix show Drive to Survive.

The American's McLaren team beat Horner's Red Bull to constructors' championship success in 2024 after two seasons of Red Bull dominance.

Away from the track, Horner - whose arch rival continues to be Mercedes boss Toto Wolff - was also embroiled in an internal investigation in 2024 in which his role as Red Bull team principal came under fire, although Horner denied the allegations and was cleared of any wrongdoing following the investigation.

During this time, Brown asked for more transparency from the Red Bull team surrounding the investigation, and joined Wolff in calling for an external investigation.

Brown v Horner, the truth behind the beef

Heading into the 2025 season, the pair's relationship does not seem to have repaired at all, despite an Instagram post of the two bosses embracing being posted by Brown at the end of last season.

Brown has explained the nuances around their relationship in an interview with The Telegraph, making sure fans know that his rivalry with the Brit is as it seems on the surface.

"Oh, it’s genuine," he said. "There’s no love lost there, I don’t like how he rolls and no doubt he feels the same about me.

"But I think it’s good for the sport, you need different characters, you need these rivalries. Some are friendly, sporting rivalries, some are a bit more vicious. It’s always been like that."

