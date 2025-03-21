F1 Results Today: Late red flag at Chinese Grand Prix after Ferrari star spins off track

A late red flag ruined teams' plans in practice for the Chinese Grand Prix, with Jack Doohan's car packing up on track with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The pause as the Australian's car was recovered meant that teams had barely any time to do their qualifying simulation runs, all tripping over each other for track position at the end of the hour-long session.

Lando Norris set a mighty time on his run, nearly half a second faster than any of his rivals and just four tenths off Sebastian Vettel's record time set in qualifying in 2018.

The first few laps saw a couple of drivers take trips into the gravel, with Alex Albon and Liam Lawson both going off, but the resurfaced track in Shanghai performed much better than expected.

Drivers ended up lapping a several seconds a lap faster than in 2024, with Yuki Tsunoda coming over team radio to praise the improved grip compared to the old surface.

The biggest moment of the session came from Charles Leclerc, who spun his Ferrari 180 degrees as he lost traction in the middle of Turn 2 but managed to keep it out of the wall.

F1 FP1 Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:31.504sec

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.454sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.649sec

4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.691sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.873sec

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.003sec

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.183sec

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.262sec

9. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.370sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +1.430sec

11. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.463sec

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.480sec

13. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.552sec

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.619sec

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +1.641sec

16. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.780sec

17. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.881sec

18. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +2.127sec

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +2.318sec

20. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +2.419sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, sprint qualifying will take place later on Friday, 21 March at 7:30am GMT.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up

Related