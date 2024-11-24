close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix

The FIA have handed out a penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that could have HUGE implications in the F1 constructors' championship.

An enthralling start to the race saw George Russell keep his lead from pole position, with the Mercedes star eventually pulling clear and into fresh air.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

The likes of Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen all jostled for position behind the race leader, with both Ferrari and Red Bull scrapping for places in the constructors' standings.

Max Verstappen can become a four-time F1 champion at Vegas
Ferrari and Red Bull are fighting in the constructors' championship

McLaren currently lead that battle, but have rapidly lost ground to Ferrari in recent races.

McLaren hit by FIA penalty at Las Vegas

The papaya team suffered a nightmare start at Vegas after Oscar Piastri was hit with a penalty for a false start.

Oscar Piastri has been given a penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Australian star was given a five-second penalty for the infringement, as replays appeared to show Piastri lining up outside of his grid box.

McLaren served the penalty when Piastri came into pit, as the 23-year-old rejoined the track further down the field.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Zak Brown said: "Very marginal, you can’t really contest it. It is what it is, we’ve served our penalty."

The likes of Ferrari and Red Bull will therefore now try to capitalise on the mistake in the battle for the constructors' title that looks set to go down to the wire.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Related

Red Bull Mercedes FIA George Russell Las Vegas Grand Prix
Late FIA change revealed at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Late FIA change revealed at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 8 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull NIGHTMARE as F1 champions suffer title blow

  • 22 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Late FIA change revealed at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

  • 1 hour ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 team issue health UPDATE on driver at risk of missing Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Today 03:14
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x