FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix
The FIA have handed out a penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that could have HUGE implications in the F1 constructors' championship.
An enthralling start to the race saw George Russell keep his lead from pole position, with the Mercedes star eventually pulling clear and into fresh air.
The likes of Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen all jostled for position behind the race leader, with both Ferrari and Red Bull scrapping for places in the constructors' standings.
McLaren currently lead that battle, but have rapidly lost ground to Ferrari in recent races.
McLaren hit by FIA penalty at Las Vegas
The papaya team suffered a nightmare start at Vegas after Oscar Piastri was hit with a penalty for a false start.
The Australian star was given a five-second penalty for the infringement, as replays appeared to show Piastri lining up outside of his grid box.
McLaren served the penalty when Piastri came into pit, as the 23-year-old rejoined the track further down the field.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Zak Brown said: "Very marginal, you can’t really contest it. It is what it is, we’ve served our penalty."
The likes of Ferrari and Red Bull will therefore now try to capitalise on the mistake in the battle for the constructors' title that looks set to go down to the wire.
