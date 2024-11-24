Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull NIGHTMARE as F1 champions suffer title blow
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull NIGHTMARE as F1 champions suffer title blow
EARLY REPORT: Red Bull have suffered a blow to their constructors' championship chances at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after Sergio Perez lost ground during the earlier stages of the race.
The Mexican star once again made a Q1 exit during qualifying on Friday, and slipped down to P16 during the opening stint of the grand prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident
Meanwhile, Red Bull's closest championship rivals, Ferrari, sat comfortably in the top three as they hunted for the victory in Las Vegas.
Charles Leclerc enjoyed a terrific start, not only getting past the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, but also his team-mate Carlos Sainz for second.
Red Bull fight back at the Las Vegas GP
The Ferrari star proceeded to chase down George Russell for the lead, as the gap between the Mercedes dwindled lap-by-lap.
Not only did this present a blow to Red Bull's championship chances, but also McLaren's, who both languished towards the bottom of the top 10.
Lando Norris failed to get ahead of his championship rival Max Verstappen and remained in P6, whilst Oscar Piastri ran P8 and received a five-second time penalty for a false start.
Red Bull's constructors' championship chances may have received a drastic hit, but Verstappen's fourth title remained within his grasp after he flew up the field to P3.
The McLaren of Norris made an early pitstop, which saw him tumble down the order and outside of the top 10, alongside both Ferraris.
Perez, who started the race on the hard tyres, managed to climb up to P14 as he fought not only for points but also his F1 future.
READ MORE: FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 8 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull NIGHTMARE as F1 champions suffer title blow
- 22 minutes ago
Late FIA change revealed at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 team issue health UPDATE on driver at risk of missing Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 03:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec