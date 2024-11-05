Red Bull 'call for NEW FIA investigation' into F1 rivals

Red Bull Racing have called for another investigation into championship challengers McLaren, according to reports from German media.

The two teams are currently embroiled in a championship battle with McLaren currently top of the constructors' standings and Red Bull star Max Verstappen now 62 points clear of the papaya challenger Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.

Following some impressive results of late, Ferrari now separate McLaren and Red Bull, just 36 points behind the Woking-based outfit.

Despite Verstappen's defiant win at the Brazilian GP last weekend, McLaren could still deliver the double, counting on the thin chance that Norris could still technically steal the title from the Dutchman.

The two championship battles have often been fierce throughout 2024, with Red Bull complaining on a number of occasions about alleged illegalities with McLaren's car design, including both their front and rear wing, although the FIA have not officially deemed McLaren's car to feature any illegalities.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are in a fierce championship battle

McLaren have been subject to a number of FIA investigations in 2024

FIA investigating alleged McLaren infringement

Now, it appears that Red Bull are once again accusing McLaren of alleged discrepancies between what they are doing on-track, and the FIA rules.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull have asked the FIA to investigate McLaren and a number of other teams.

It surrounds a supposed loophole in the rules that is allegedly seeing the accused teams fill their tyres with water ahead of races, in order to help prevent overheating.

The German publication have suggested that both Pirelli and the FIA are looking into the complaints, with it being suggested that even a tiny amount of water inserted into the tyres could have the desired effect.

GPFans have contacted the FIA and Red Bull for comment, while McLaren representatives declined to comment on the claims.

