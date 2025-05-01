Red Bull reveal stunning new look ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The official Red Bull team kit worn by four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, has been reimagined for the Miami Grand Prix.

The 2025 Miami GP range features a bucket hat, visor cap and two variations of the classic 9Forty hat in a playful pastel colour palette to match the race weekend vibe of the sunshine state.

Prices start from just £39 for the Red Bull Racing pastel pink visor cap, perfect for any summer grand prix to shield your face from the sun whilst showing support for Christian Horner's F1 outfit.

The New Era X Oracle Red Bull Racing Miami range also includes a tapered bucket hat in pastel purple, and a pastel green team cap for a fun twist on the classic merch

To celebrate Verstappen's championship success last season, the 2025 Miami range also features a refreshed version of the Dutchman's iconic 'number 1 driver' cap, with the New Era Miami 9Forty hat available in a gorgeous mint pastel shade for £42.

The Miami collection is the latest set of official F1 merchandise from Red Bull which is available on the site of popular kit partner Castore, who also provide the former constructors' champions with their regular F1 kit all year round.

The UK-based brand also launched McLaren and Alpine merchandise earlier this year, and say the Red Bull team kit is more advanced than ever, engineered for peak performance without losing its classic style.

If the classic Red Bull colour scheme is more up your street, browse the range of Castore pieces available including t-shirts, polos, hoodies and zip-up shell jackets, with prices starting at just £45.

You can see the full range here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton cancels plans as major career update issued

Related