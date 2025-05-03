Sky F1 pundits BAFFLED over Max Verstappen FIA penalty decision at Miami Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle and David Croft were left baffled after Max Verstappen escaped without an FIA penalty at the Miami Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion was originally noted by race control when he appeared out of position on his grid box for the start of the sprint race.

However, the incident was not placed under investigation and Verstappen did not receive a penalty.

This left Brundle and Croft confused in commentary who both questioned whether the Dutchman gained an advantage with his placement on the grid.

“I’ll wait for the end of this race and then someone can tell me why Max Verstappen was further forward than his pit box but was okay and wasn't noted for a false start,” Crofty said.

Brundle further wondered why Verstappen was not investigated, and questioned the ‘extra third of a metre’ he gained from being out of position.

“If he wasn’t then they should all be that far forward at every start at every grand prix, as you can gain an extra third of a metre. He’s probably had a bit of contact still on the white line, but if that’s the story, everybody must go right to the front of their start boxes,” he added.

Verstappen endures nightmare Miami sprint race

Verstappen’s grid spot incident was not his only brush with the FIA during the sprint race, and he was placed under investigation after a collision with Kimi Antonelli in the pits.

The Red Bull team released Verstappen prematurely into the path of Antonelli, where the two collided and the champion lost part of his front wing.

Following an investigation from the stewards the FIA confirmed that it was an unsafe release from the Verstappen camp, and the driver was given a 10-second time penalty which saw him plummet to last in the order.

As a result of a pointless outing in the sprint, and yet another one-two finish from McLaren, Verstappen is nearly 20 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings.

