F1 fans faced with staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 paddock photographer Kym Illman unveiled the staggering cost of food and drink at the Miami Grand Prix via his social media account, after the race’s fourth outing on the calendar.

The 2025 Miami GP was a star-studded event with a raft of celebrities in attendance, ranging from Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet to Alpine investor and NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

However, the luxury celebrity feel of the grand prix translated into the prices of food and drink available, with some items shockingly high for the average buyer.

Illman revealed the prices for food and beverages at the Miami GP, where beer worked out at around $13 (£10) for a Heineken, and glass of champagne cost $27 (£20) with a whole bottle coming to $130 (£98).

Elsewhere, fans were charged $30 (£22) for a steak sandwich, and a hot dog at the Miami GP cost $14 (£10.50), whilst a portion of fried calamari cost a whopping $23 (£17).

F1 extends contract with Miami Grand Prix

Nevertheless, the Miami GP, and its high prices, are here to stay with F1 announcing during the race weekend a contract extension for the grand prix until 2041.

Whilst Sunday's main race provided early thrills, the sprint race on Saturday provided some brilliant excitement throughout, after wet weather introduced chaos to the 18 lap race.

Lando Norris benefitted from a late safety car to snatch the win from team-mate Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton managed to make his way up to third in the race after a disappointing result in qualifying.

However, it was Piastri who left Miami the biggest winner, claiming main race victory and emerging with a 16-point advantage ahead of Norris in the drivers’ standings.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late demotion as Miami GP final order CONFIRMED

Related