F1 issue HUGE Miami Grand Prix contract announcement

The Miami Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until at least the 2041 season, after signing a huge contract extension.

With historic tracks including the Dutch GP and the Belgian GP being given some less than encouraging news about their positions on the calendar in the future, F1 have decided to put their full faith in the Miami GP event, one of three US-based events currently on the calendar.

2022 saw the inaugural Miami GP take place, with the Miami International Autodrome proving to be a real spectacle for fans.

An artificial harbour and the usually summery conditions bring a party atmosphere to the circuit, with a plethora of celebrities present at the previous three events.

This year's Miami GP takes place this weekend, with Lando Norris returning to the track as the defending race winner, with Max Verstappen having won the 2022 and 2023 events.

F1's US gamble

Despite there not being an American driver on the grid - and only two US internationals having raced in the sport in this century - US-based events seem to be getting priority over more historic tracks.

Miami, Austin and Las Vegas are all on the 2025 schedule, while Miami and Las Vegas have both signed long-term deals to stay into the 2030s and 40s respectively, despite both only having been added within the last four years.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently suggested that the iconic Emilia Romagna GP may be at risk of leaving the calendar, but has now given Miami a huge vote of confidence: "In just three years, the Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most important and spectacular events on our calendar, an extraordinary example of quality and vision that truly represents the spirit and ambition of Formula 1 in the United States.

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before.

"Miami is not only an extraordinary city, but also a truly global sporting hub, energetic, dynamic and culturally vibrant. All this would not have been possible without the far-sighted vision and tireless commitment of Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel, to whom I extend my sincere gratitude for the leadership, support and dedication with which they have helped transform the Miami Grand Prix into a world-class event."

BREAKING: The Miami Grand Prix will remain on the calendar through 2041!#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/tEnx5TWROv — Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as champion announces birth of baby girl

Related