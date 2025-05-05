FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Miami Grand Prix incident
The FIA have announced the stewards’ penalty verdict after an incident between Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz was investigated at the Miami Grand Prix.
During the closing stages of Sunday’s race, Hamilton battled the Williams of Sainz for P8, but their on-track tangle resulted in a minor collision at Turn 17.
Sainz attempted an overtake on the inside of Hamilton at the corner, where both cars made contact at the apex, an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code.
However, the stewards believe that both drivers contributed to the incident as Sainz was not clearly in the position that gave him the right to the racing line.
The stewards also noted that Hamilton turned into the corner earlier than usual and hindered Sainz’s overtaking event, and with both drivers clearly at fault no further action will be taken.
Hamilton escapes penalty at Miami Grand Prix
Hamilton’s frustration with his Ferrari team bubbled to the surface at the Miami GP, where the champion delivered a series of exasperated messages when the team took too long to orchestrate a switch between himself and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Once Ferrari switched the cars, Hamilton delivered a curt message via team radio and said: “Have a tea break while you're at it, come on!"
Later in the race, the champion sarcastically asked if the team wanted him to "let Sainz through as well", when he was told he had a 1.4 second gap to the Spaniard behind him.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Hamilton defended his frustration and said: "I lost a lot of time behind Charles and in that moment, for sure, I was like 'come on, let's make a decision quick, let's not waste time.'
"I'm sure people didn't like certain comments, but you've got to understand, it's frustrating."
F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue Red Bull protest verdict as Miami GP final order CONFIRMED
