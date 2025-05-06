Lewis Hamilton issues powerful statement after achieving impressive milestone

Lewis Hamilton has penned a powerful statement on his social media account after the Formula 1 legend co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala.

The annual gala celebrated the history of Black fashion and dandyism at this year's event, with Hamilton attending and organising the event alongside co-chairs Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky.

The seven-time champion wore an ivory ensemble by English designer Grace Wales Bonner, and took to Instagram to showcase the outfit and also reveal what the major moment meant.

"It’s hard to put into words what it means to co-chair this year’s Met," the Ferrari star wrote.

"This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment. Materials like ivory and cowrie aren’t just beautiful—they carry ancestral memory. They are markers of identity, protection, and reverence.

"I’m deeply grateful to the Costume Institute at The Met, to Grace Wales Bonner, to the incredible co-chairs, and to everyone who continues to honor the legacy of the Black Dandy. We’ve always been here. We’ve always been fly. And now, we’re seen."

The meaning behind Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala ensemble

Hamilton’s Met Gala ensemble was a nod to dandyism, dressed in a cropped ivory jacket, high-waisted trousers, coattails and bow tie, completed with a white Stephen Jones Millinery beret.

A sash was also included in the outfit, decorated with cowrie shells which are recognised as a protective talisman in Africa, whilst Hamilton also wore cufflinks shaped like a Whirligig African Daisy.

According to Vogue, Hamilton and his stylist Eric McNeal worked on the look with Wales Bonner for three months, and the designer revealed additional meaning behind the 40-year-old’s ensemble.

"There are stories told through jewel adornments and special trims, with symbolism in baobab flower motifs and natural materials like cowrie shells and mother-of-pearl buttons," she said.

Hamilton also paid tribute to Wales Bonner on Instagram, where he posed alongside the 33-year-old and provided behind-the-scenes details of how his look came together.

"From the moment I heard the theme of this year’s Met Gala, I knew I wanted to work with Grace Wales Bonner," he wrote.

"This look has taken months of research and development. Every detail has been deeply considered—there’s a lot of emotion and meaning woven into this. This is more than a suit, this is ancestral history. Stylish, spiritual, and sharp. Thank you, Grace."

